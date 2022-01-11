ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Report: Warriors' Draymond Green (calf) out vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Although Draymond Green was on the court at tipoff for Klay Thompson’s return to the court, the Golden State Warriors defensive captain didn’t play in the contest.

Due to a calf injury, Green was essentially a late scratch against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after immediately getting subbed out of the rest of the game following a planned foul in the opening seconds.

Green’s injury absence will extend to the start of the Warriors’ upcoming four-game road swing. The three-time All-Star has been ruled out against the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday with left calf tightness. Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are also listed as questionable.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

The Warriors will have to find a way to slow Desmond Bane and Ja Morant without Green on defense. When Green subbed out on Sunday, Juan Toscano-Anderson was the first player off the bench for Steve Kerr.

Toscano-Anderson added two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the floor with four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 19 minutes. Andre Iguodala and Nemanja Bjelica will also be available in Golden State’s frontcourt next to Kevon Looney.

The Warriors will meet the Grizzlies in Memphis on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

