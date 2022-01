The Morning Show returns to open another day. Apple has renewed the Jennifer Aniston- and Reese Witherspoon-fronted drama series for a third season. It comes after the second season launched in September and ran through November. However, the glitzy workplace drama series will have a new boss for its third season. Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will step down as showrunner with Fosse/Verdon co-exec producer Charlotte Stoudt, who is also exec producing Netflix’s Pieces of Her, replacing her as showrunner. Ehrin will serve as consultant on the third season. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV...

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO