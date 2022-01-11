ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Social Advertising Trends 2022 Report

By Eddy Goldberg
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to ratchet up your B2C advertising strategy and tactics in 2022? You’ll find some perspective in “Global Social Advertising Trends 2022,” a report from Smartly.io and WBR Insights. The report is based on a survey of 100 respondents across North America. The respondents were B2C...

