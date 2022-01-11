Global Social Advertising Trends 2022 Report

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Adult Diaper Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", estimates that The global adult diaper market reached a value of US$ 16.7 Billion in 2021. Adult diaper refers to a type of underwear which is used by people suffering from problems such as incontinence, dementia, mobility injury and severe diarrhea. Apart from this, it is also worn by astronauts, guards on long duties, divers under their diving suits and other long-hour workers. Adult diapers are composed of comfortable and leakage protective materials which absorb the waste and prevent it from leaking and soiling the outer clothes. The development of convenient and easy-to-wear thin diapers with improved fluid absorption and retention abilities has influenced the sales of adult diapers.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO