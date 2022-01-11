ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors at Grizzlies: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

By Nick Schwartz
 5 days ago
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in a must-watch matchup on Tuesday night. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have met twice this season, and the series is tied at 1. The Warriors (30-9) beat the Cavs in Klay Thompson’s return game, but will be without Draymond Green.

The Grizzlies (28-14) are the hottest team in the NBA at the moment, riding a nine-game winning streak.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s game:

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 11
  • Time: 5 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southeast (Grizzlies)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Warriors at Grizzlies notable injuries

Warriors: Gary Payton II (left ankle sprain) and Otto Porter Jr. (left shoulder soreness) are questionable. Draymond Green (left calf tightness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Grizzlies: Steven Adams (health and safety protocol) and Yves Pons (right ankle soreness) are questionable. Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain) is out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

  • F Andrew Wiggins
  • TBD
  • C Kevon Looney
  • G Steph Curry
  • G Klay Thompson

Memphis Grizzlies

  • F Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • F Kyle Anderson
  • G Ja Morant
  • G Desmond Bane
  • G Ziaire Williams

RELATED PEOPLE
