Public Health

Maine bill aims to ban mandatory coronavirus vaccines for 5 years

By WGME STAFF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WGME) – Maine lawmakers will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a bill that would ban mandatory coronavirus vaccines for five years. Those five years would be from the first date of...

The Week

Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

There's good news about this Omicron phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and bad news, but much of it is based on educated guesses and the good and bad often blur together. One bit of good news, The Associated Press reports, is that "scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fauci says US may be on ‘threshold’ of living with Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci said the US is approaching the “threshold” of living with Covid-19, with cases surging across the country.The chief medical adviser to the president, while speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday, said almost everyone will be exposed to the highly-contagious Omicron variant but the vaccinated will fare better.“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” he said.Dr Fauci added that there was no way the country was going to eradicate the virus given its nature to constantly mutate amid a large population of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Maine State
WISH-TV

Indiana House bill to ban vaccine mandates gets fast-tracked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top leaders in the Indiana House of Representatives said Tuesday a vaccine mandate ban could reach a floor vote as early as next week. In the months leading up to the 2022 legislative session that began Tuesday afternoon, House Republicans have taken testimony on a proposal to prohibit employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines unless they also offer employees the option of weekly testing. The testing would have to be at the employer’s expense.
INDIANA STATE
SPY

The Government Is Giving Away 500 Million Free COVID Tests: How To Order Yours Online

On Friday, January 14, the Biden administration announced that Americans will be able to order free rapid COVID-19 tests from a national website starting on Wednesday, January 19. A successful free test distribution program would fulfill a promise President Biden made before Christmas, when he said that his administration would purchase and make free 500 million rapid at-home coronavirus tests to Americans. On Thursday, January 13, Biden announced his plans to purchase an additional 500 million tests, bringing the total number of tests available to 1 billion. The government has already successfully contracted for at least 420 million tests, and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Some State Republican Lawmakers Support Bill To Ban Vaccine Mandates In Texas Amid US Supreme Court Review

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – About 30 Texas Republican state lawmakers along with the Texas Republican Party want Governor Greg Abbott to call a fourth special session so lawmakers can pass a bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie is among those pushing for it. “I just had a constituent lose their job. Texans are losing their jobs, and the legislature could end this tomorrow, if they would pass the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act, which I introduced,” Rep. Harrison said. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday, Jan. 7 to determine whether Congress gave OSHA the authority to require workers...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
krcgtv.com

Measuring mask effectiveness as CDC considers updating guidance

JEFFERSON CITY — Mask mandates may not quite be the law of the land as they were at times, but health officials still recommend strapping them on, particularly as the omicron variant's heightened transmissibility makes headlines. "Personally, I think it's the same situation, the virus has not fundamentally changed,"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mainepublic.org

State lawmakers hear testimony on bill seeking to ban COVID vaccination mandates

The contentious national debate over vaccine mandates continued in Maine Tuesday as state lawmakers heard testimony on a Republican-led bill that seeks to outlaw what it calls compulsory or coercive vaccination against COVID-19. The five-hour hearing was a microcosm of a debate that's raged ever since the state began requiring...
MAINE STATE
Urban Milwaukee

GOP Bills Ban Customer Vaccine Requirements

Multiple bills working their way through the Wisconsin state Legislature would ban businesses from requiring customers to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Opponents of the legislation in the Senate Committee on Health Wednesday pushed back against claims that such mandates amount to discrimination. Discussion on the bills comes as Wisconsin continues to...
WISCONSIN STATE

