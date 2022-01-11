Birds in January

It may seem like an unnecessarily recurring theme in my posts about birding within Trinidad & Tobago, but the more I write on the subject the more it becomes apparent that the number three must have some significance, somewhere. There’s an unofficial series of posts on species of birds that occur in threes in T&T (see: bitterns, trogons, antshrikes, spinetails, manakins, hermits, honeycreepers, and resident warblers). What’s more is that on Trinidad, there are three distinct mountain ranges – the northern, central, and southern. While the first two are simply dubbed Northern Range and Central Range, the mysterious third range has another name: Trinity Hills.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO