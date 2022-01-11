ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Birds in January

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Faherty, Science Coordinator at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Wildlife Sanctuary joins...

94.3 Jack FM

Wisconsin Is For The Birds

TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What began as a holiday hunting tradition has grown into the largest citizen-science survey in North America. The 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count wrapped up on Wednesday. A steady stream of Lake Michigan waves made its way into the harbor in Two Rivers. “This...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Express-Star

Birding Today: Future of birds changing

Nuthatches and the winter finches seem to be forced into migration due to food supply situations every two or three years. We noticed that the Red-breasted Nuthatch was on the move in the fall of 2018. Sometimes the irruption can be harder to study due to waves in movement, especially when we surmise that the birds must be heading south in droves just to feed wherever they can. That was the year when well over 1,500 birds streaked south in less than a few hours on the east coast.
ANIMALS
Plainsman

Let's feed the birds

Feeders benefit birds most during the winter when natural foods supplies are scarce. The best foods to offer birds in colder weather have a high fat or oil content such as black oil sunflower seed, peanuts, Nyjer seed, suet, and white millet seed. It’s easy to get started with feeding...
HURON, SD
drumrightgusher.com

TROPICAL BIRDS

There are birds all over the planet Earth. There may be some birds in your backyard right now. Many birds migrate during different times of the year looking for warmer or cooler weather, or to find food. There are birds that never migrate because they are made to live in a certain climate zone. Tropical birds don’t migrate. These birds live in tropical rainforests where it is warm year round, and…
ANIMALS
Keene Sentinel

For the Birds: Top 10 birding highlights of 2021, by Chris Bosak

It’s time for my favorite column of the year; a look back at my top 10 birding highlights from the previous year. For all its faults, 2021 was a pretty good year for birdwatching. One thing that is not on this list for the first time in nearly 20 years is the Christmas Bird Count. I look forward to the all-day event for months leading up to it, but I had to bail on my birding partner Frank this year. An as-of-yet undiagnosed foot ailment that comes and goes was acting up, so I had to sit out this year’s CBC. Bummer.
ANIMALS
boothbayregister.com

A ‘Steller’ Bird

Maine has hosted some amazing rare birds over the years. The great black hawk, of course, was certainly among the most memorable. There are many others, too: red-billed tropicbird, tufted puffin, crested caracara, redwing, fieldfare, pink-footed goose, slaty-backed gull, the list goes on and on. But one thing virtually all...
ANIMALS
Sidney Daily News

One for the birds

Gloria is taking some time off from writing to focus on family. In the meantime, please enjoy this column from January 2017. Chilly winter weather has finally arrived! My daughter, Julia, has been excitedly waiting and waiting for the first snow. Finally, a week ago, we got our first flurries here in southern Illinois but, unfortunately, they did not stick around. Sled rides with Daddy and making snowmen rank on the top of Julia’s list of wintertime favorites. This winter, I’ve been kept indoors more, organizing items from our recent move, but it’s been a perfect way to spend more time with the children.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
shorelineareanews.com

First birds of the New Year

1st row: Stellar's jay by Jan Hansen, Seagull by Jan Hansen. 2nd row: American robin by Tanis Leonhardi, Fox sparrow in branches by Tanis Leonhardi. 3rd row: Juvenile gull by Jan Hansen, Anna's hummingbird by Jo Simmons. 4th row: Junco by Jan Hansen, Varied thrush by Jo Simmons. Several of...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Local birds: American Goldfinch

Momentarily distracted, he decided there was no danger of competition and returned to his meal. This male is wearing his winter plumage. According to a 2011 articles by Christine Southwick, they are not always here in the winter. Here's a column she wrote about our state bird. For the Birds:...
ANIMALS
kdnk.org

Holidays are for the birds!

Every year during the holidays, tens of thousands of people across the western hemisphere head out to record all the birds they see or hear within a 15-mile radius. This year's count began December 14th and concludes tomorrow. Aspen Public Radio reporter Eleanor Bennett joined the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and the Roaring Fork Audubon Society for their counts in Carbondale and Snowmass Village the weekend before Christmas.
CARBONDALE, CO
chinookobserver.com

Birding: Rainy-day bird watching in the Stackpole Road section

Dec. 18 was a day to remember, at least in terms of bird watching! It was a dark and stormy day here in the Stackpole area where Susan, Sharon, Joe, Jean, Larry, and I went looking for birds on the 2021 Annual Christmas Bird Count. We split into two groups....
ANIMALS
10000birds.com

Birding the Trinity Hills

It may seem like an unnecessarily recurring theme in my posts about birding within Trinidad & Tobago, but the more I write on the subject the more it becomes apparent that the number three must have some significance, somewhere. There’s an unofficial series of posts on species of birds that occur in threes in T&T (see: bitterns, trogons, antshrikes, spinetails, manakins, hermits, honeycreepers, and resident warblers). What’s more is that on Trinidad, there are three distinct mountain ranges – the northern, central, and southern. While the first two are simply dubbed Northern Range and Central Range, the mysterious third range has another name: Trinity Hills.
ANIMALS
countrymessenger.com

The birds flew the coop

My brother Richard called the other day wondering why the numbers of birds coming to his feeder has dropped the last few years. He lives on the edge of Hudson overlooking Lake Mallalieu. He’s high on a ridge that circumnavigates most of flowage, mostly old growth oak; the property is mostly shaded that leaves new plant growth limited opportunities. There are no new building, no logging, and digging or forestry projects going on. Life on Lake Mallalieu is stable.
ANIMALS
PLANetizen

Saving Birds By Design

Architects know how to stop birds from flying into buildings, writes Alexandra Lange—but "those standards clash with the big glass and big views that clients associate with big money." To prevent birds from mistaking reflective glass windows for trees or open space, designers can use patterned glass, exterior screens, and reduced lighting. But according to Kate Orff of architecture and design studio SCAPE, an emphasis on giant glass panes has turned Manhattan into "a giant bird killer."
ANIMALS
adirondackalmanack.com

Helping Birds Survive the Winter

As winter sets in across the North Country, devoted bird-enthusiasts resume feeding overwintering birds. They take both pleasure and pride in helping their feathered friends survive the harsh winter months, by dutifully providing them with food, water, and shelter. Feeding birds during the winter can be a never-ending source of...
ANIMALS
Pine And Lakes News

The Last Windrow: Watch for beautiful bird blizzards in January

It was a blizzard of chickadees at the feeder. The black and white specks dropped like big raindrops from the overhanging limbs of the Norway pine trees. I have an affinity for any creature that endures the arctic air that comes to visit northern Minnesota in January almost every year. That includes humans and the animals that don't head south with the first hint of freezing temps. There is something to be said for the way these warm blooded creatures face what they know will be a challenge.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wright County Journal Press

Ever-changing bird dynamics

Nothing in nature ever stays the same. It is a mantra that I find myself telling people more and more. We expect nature to always be the same. And worse yet, we tend to look back at the “good old days,” and remember how great things were and lament of how things are now. This is an innate human behavior that manifests itself in unrealistic expectations of past wildlife populations. We seem to expect peak wildlife numbers all the time with none of the down swings.
WILDLIFE
buffalorising.com

Birds On The Niagara TV

In WNY, we tend to talk a lot about our role as a stopover and destination for birds along a migratory path. We are lucky to have birds just about everywhere, whether it’s our backyards or at the waterfront. When I walk my dogs, we’re always on the lookout...
BUFFALO, NY
Duxbury Clipper

Please stay off the birds

Some of the owls at Duxbury Beach were transported there from Logan Airport. The snowy owls have returned to Duxbury Beach and with them winter headaches for Reservation staff. The owls migrate to New England from as far as the northern reaches of Canada. Some of the birds end their...
DUXBURY, MA
coolhunting.com

Building Bird-Friendly Architecture

Despite their alluring luxury, tall, glass-encased buildings are bird death traps, killing around a million birds in the US per year. The animals, who can’t register reflective windows, fly headfirst into skyscrapers. For more than a decade, architects have known how to design buildings that prevent this from happening, but the demand for sweeping windows have largely stymied changes—until recently. In 2021, NYC implemented Local Law 15, which mandates that all new construction be bird-friendly. This new legislation, however, does not spell the end of glass-encased buildings, as architects have uncovered ways to merge design and bird-friendly practices. Fitted glass—currently used in the renovated Manhattan’s Javits Center—is one such solution that, while safe, still allows for sharp-edged prismatic geometry. (It even cut bird deaths at Javits by 90%.) Other innovations, like ceramic frit or solar shades, also act as solutions. Learn more about innovations in bird-friendly building at Bloomberg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

