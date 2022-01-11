Jazz trio Artifacts gets to the point quickly, and sticks to it, on a new album

As the host of Jazz Nightly, I receive more than 500 new jazz CDs each year. However, that’s just a small fraction of the number of new jazz albums that are released. Each month in DownBeat and JazzTimes magazines I see reviews and advertisements for dozens of new albums that never come across my desk. A search through various jazz websites shows many more. There's a wealth of new jazz created by artists throughout the U.S. and the world and it's impossible to keep up with it all.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO