Music

Jazz trio Artifacts gets to the point quickly, and sticks to it, on a new album

By Fresh Air
capeandislands.org
 5 days ago

Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic...

www.capeandislands.org

Related
sdpb.org

Favorite Jazz Albums of 2021

As the host of Jazz Nightly, I receive more than 500 new jazz CDs each year. However, that’s just a small fraction of the number of new jazz albums that are released. Each month in DownBeat and JazzTimes magazines I see reviews and advertisements for dozens of new albums that never come across my desk. A search through various jazz websites shows many more. There's a wealth of new jazz created by artists throughout the U.S. and the world and it's impossible to keep up with it all.
MUSIC
Columbian

Ches Smith’s among the best jazz albums of 2021

Do we listen to music differently during a pandemic?. More intently? More distractedly? Or, perhaps, a combination of both, depending on the day and our frame of mind at the time?. Yes, yes, and yes. At least, that’s been my experience during the second year of COVID-19. And while I...
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Avenged Sevenfold's “diving deep into jazz musicians” with Kanye West-influenced new album

Avenged Sevenfold‘s next album will be influenced by Kanye West, frontman M. Shadows tells Metal Hammer. “The thing about Kanye is that he is pulling from such great soul music,” Shadows says of the rapper. “I didn’t grow up with that stuff — my dad listened to Boston and Alice Cooper, I didn’t get that taste of Black music and old soul.”
MUSIC
wrti.org

Jazz Album of the Week: Makaya McCraven Plays Innovator and Preservationist on ‘Deciphering the Message’

The pandemic has proven that musicians need not be in the same place to be a band—see Temple University Jazz Band’s Covid Sessions for proof. But what about the same time? On Deciphering the Message, Chicago-based drummer, producer, and sound-engineering savant Makaya McCraven bends space/time in a way that takes one of music’s most intriguing hypotheticals and removes it from the realm of the speculative.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gross
Punknews.org

The Interrupters to release new album

The Interrupters have finished recording their fourth studio album. As part of an instagram post, the band stated that the they just finished laying down tracks and will release the LP in 2022. They released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. You can see the post below.
MUSIC
bassmusicianmagazine.com

New Album: Don’t Get Lemon, Hyper Hollow Heaven

Texas heatwave trio Don’t Get Lemon, with bassist Bryan Walters, creates a swirling tension around electronic-pop and fears and anxiety about the future of our planet…. If modern life is a black comedy, then Don’t Get Lemon have crafted a sound fit to reflect off it. The Texas-based electronic music trio, best described in their own genre terms as “heatwave,” a more appropriate companion tag to the more familiar coldwave, are set to release debut album Hyper Hollow Heaven on March 26, 2022, via independent label à La Carte Records.
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland-Based Kevin Mazey’s Dimension Releases New Jazz/Rock Album

Led by local keyboardist Kevin Mazey, Kevin Mazey’s Dimension recently released Hear and Now, a jazz/rock album that features musicians from Northeast Ohio, including two who worked with the late Michael Stanley. The group recorded the tunes over the past two years with the group's producer, sax player and...
AKRON, OH
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz In Town: A Trio of Stars

(Photo: Catch the dynamic and versatile and recent BMHOF inductee, Maria Sebastian, this Friday at Jazz in the Pan Am Room!) The influence of jazz continues to evolve and is felt in a wide variety of music genres and community events. What we see happening in our city is how jazz is creating and supporting opportunities to enrich our community.
BUFFALO, NY
iconvsicon.com

Tears For Fears Release New Single “Break The Man” From Upcoming Album ‘The Tipping Point’

Iconic British duo Tears For Fears have released “Break The Man,” the third single off their highly anticipated first studio album in seventeen years, THE TIPPING POINT, arriving February 25th, 2022 via Concord Records. Co-written by Curt Smith and Charlton Pettus, and co-produced by Curt, Roland, and Charlton the band has crafted an empowering yet groovy track, with the overarching message being to break the patriarchy.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Counterparts’ New Album Is “Done”

Counterparts have announced that their new studio album has been completed. Word of their next release closely follows the live debut of a new track titled “Bound To The Burn“, which the band performed last week in Worcester, MA (see footage here.) Employing some some sarcastic acerbity to...
WORCESTER, MA
djmag.com

The Weeknd releases new album featuring Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, Oneohtrix Point Never: Listen

The Weeknd has released his new album, ‘Dawn FM’, just days after announcing its impending arrival. The artist’s fifth album, which he described as “a new sonic universe” in a teaser trailer on Instagram, includes the single ‘Take My Breath’, which was released in August last year. A video for the fifth track, ‘Sacrifice’, also premiered on the album’s release last Friday (7th January).
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Digital Courier

The Weeknd announces a new album

The Weeknd plans to release a new album on Friday (01.07.22). The 31-year-old star has taken to social media to tease details of 'Dawn FM', revealing that the upcoming album will feature comedian Jim Carrey. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and...
MUSIC
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
capeandislands.org

Arts & Ideas: January 9th, 2022

7pm Live Wire! Radio - A conversation with two writers about their best-selling work: the first memoir from Ashley C. Ford, and John Green’s collection of essays reviewing human civilization. 8pm Embodied - New Year, new you, but without the diet. A look at diet culture and the science...
SCIENCE
kool1027.com

Jazz Trio To Feature At Arts Center

The Arts Center of Kershaw County is thrilled to announce the return of New York City’s Ben Rosenblum Trio Thursday, January 20th at 7:00 pm. This special performance will be held in the Black Box Theatre on the Art Center’s campus, providing a New York-like jazz scene for the audience. Tickets are $35.00 and include a deluxe Charcuterie Box by Jenny Lackey. There will be a cash bar available for patrons. Tickets may be purchased online at www.fineartscenter.org, by calling 803.425.7676 or by stopping by the Box Office at 810 Lyttleton Street in Camden. Seating is very limited and COVID guidelines will be followed.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

