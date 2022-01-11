Letter: Covid

Re: the Dec. 24 article "As much as he would like, Biden is no FDR." I disagree with Megan McArdle's op-ed about how people who chose vaccination feel about anti-vaxxed when they get COVID and/or die. Her take is that we wish them ill, or are satisfied when they get their comeuppance, so to speak. But, there is not any joy to be found in other people's misfortunes, which has a particular word: schadenfreude. We cannot predict consequences of some things with certainty, but the vaccine has been offered to everyone, free of charge for more than eight months and an estimated 1 million lives have been saved. Now anti-vaxxers feel discrimination for their decisions about the vaccine and masking that are contrary to the public-health advice. I find it especially egregious to see their pride in their choice because it endangers us all by keeping COVID variants going and making it unsafe for everyone. So, anti-vaxxers, I feel like you own your choice and the consequences suffered by us all. And, that is a tough nut to crack.

