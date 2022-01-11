ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Letter: Covid

By Susan Bennett, Southwest side
 4 days ago

Omnicron arrives...mutation because virus still extensively active. Hospitals in crisis mode.. Do not blame President Biden for the crazy economy and society we are experiencing but those who...

The Suburban Times

Letter: Covid safety protocols not enforced in CPSD schools

Submitted by Laurie Sison, Hudtloff Middle School Teacher. I am a teacher in the Clover Park School District. Since September 2021, I have been asking for support for students who refuse to follow mask protocols set in place by our district. There has been no significant support. There was not...
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 3: COVID, can people still read, save the earth

Re: the Dec. 24 article "As much as he would like, Biden is no FDR." I disagree with Megan McArdle's op-ed about how people who chose vaccination feel about anti-vaxxed when they get COVID and/or die. Her take is that we wish them ill, or are satisfied when they get their comeuppance, so to speak. But, there is not any joy to be found in other people's misfortunes, which has a particular word: schadenfreude. We cannot predict consequences of some things with certainty, but the vaccine has been offered to everyone, free of charge for more than eight months and an estimated 1 million lives have been saved. Now anti-vaxxers feel discrimination for their decisions about the vaccine and masking that are contrary to the public-health advice. I find it especially egregious to see their pride in their choice because it endangers us all by keeping COVID variants going and making it unsafe for everyone. So, anti-vaxxers, I feel like you own your choice and the consequences suffered by us all. And, that is a tough nut to crack.
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Common sense could help stop COVID-19

Many of us are totally bewildered that millions of people still are not vaccinated against COVID-19. All we hear is, "What is Joe Biden going to do next to stop COVID?" Is someone nuts out there? Fact: You can lead a horse or a jackass to water, but you can't make them drink. Before you get some stupid idea, I am a Vietnam-era veteran, college grad, and, best of all, I think independently. Biden has done 100 times more to fight this than the bleach-drinking (have the next one on me) whatever they are — over 850,000 dead. Keep it up, and you may be the 1 millionth deceased person. No, you don't win a prize. Just a one-way ticket — no refunds.
Johnson City Press

Letters: Deadly COVID, Sad column, Meatless 2022, Bristol train

Letters: Deadly COVID, Sad column, Meatless 2022, Bristol train. Here’s an interesting fact. Since February 2020, each week, a passenger-filled Boeing 737 has crashed in Tennessee, killing all aboard. No, that really didn’t happen. But if it had, would you have taken steps to make sure that you were...
NJ.com

Will N.J. vets’ home settlement silence COVID probes? | Letters

The Dec. 25 edition of the South Jersey Times’ front page reported “N.J to pay $52.9M over virus deaths at veterans’ homes.”. In the article, it states, “the state would pay 60% of the settlement, or $31 million” within 90 days of the filing of the settlement, which will go to 119 families who sued the state over deaths stemming from its handing of COVID-19 outbreaks at state-run veterans’ nursing homes. Binding arbitration will govern the distribution of the rest of the funds. (The settlement is not an admission of guilt by the state.)
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Americans are smart enough to understand our own COVID risks

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Stop demeaning my and society’s intelligence! Most in society are capable of understanding the uncertainties of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Why not the headline: “Isolation recommendations change to meet new evidence” instead of: “US move to shorten virus isolation stirs confusion, doubt”?
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: COVID-19 pandemic is nothing but smoke and mirrors

Today on Facebook, someone told me unvaccinated people are murderers. To be honest, I feel bad for people who’ve been so hypnotized by media propaganda that they believe these delusions in their heads. These people will require intense therapy to reverse the fear-porn programming that controls their minds and prevents them from having rational thought.
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: Americans must stand together if we’re to beat COVID

The Sunday, Dec. 26, column ( “Big government COVID-19 lie” ) by syndicated columnist Ben Shapiro – where he derided masks, testing, vaccines and pretty much any type of disease mitigation – was full of misleading and occasionally false statements. Shapiro asserted that Joe Biden’s statement...
Johnson City Press

Ballad CEO sends letter to CMS urging exemptions, delay to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine sent a letter on behalf of the hospital system Monday to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services asking that the federal agency consider either allowing hospitals in areas with significant staffing shortages be exempt from the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, or delay its implementation to give facilities more time to convince staff to voluntarily take the vaccine.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
Daily Freeman

Letter: Business as usual at Onteora despite rise in COVID cases

Active COVID cases in Ulster County and in the Onteora School District have never been higher. The county graph is more of a vertical line than a curve. And yet for Onteora Interim Superintendent Marystephanie Corsones, it’s business as usual. Deaf to the many parents who have pleaded for...
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
