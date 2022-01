BROWN TWP. — Just outside the city of Manistee, in Brown Township, lies a farm, but not the kind that one might expect. This farm is the primary one-stop-shop for the cannabis provisioning center, Authentic 231. Almost all of the products that can be bought at Authentic 231 come from the complex in Brown Township. The plants are all grown and cultivated at the farm, the cannabis oil and THC extracted, and the final products processed and packaged at the sprawling complex.

