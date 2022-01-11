ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

SEEN: Children play at The Playground indoor facility in Midland

By Katy Kildee
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Children explore multiple play areas, including a...

www.ourmidland.com

The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages were spared and their captor was killed, ending a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue where the hostage-taker — a British national — could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
NBC News

Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC News

Republican Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Striking a tone of bipartisanship and optimism, Virginia’s new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, pledged to “restore trust in government and to restore power to the people” as he was sworn in to office Saturday in Richmond. “Today we stand together on behalf of...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT

