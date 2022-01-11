ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jeopardy Producer Responds To Theory That Recent Winning Streaks Are Due To Easier Clues

By Heidi Venable
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Few rule changes have likely had a bigger impact on the classic quiz show Jeopardy! than the removal of the five-game limit in 2003, which has allowed champions to play until they actually lose. Even with the rule change, though, extended runs have been relatively rare, but you probably wouldn’t know...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 14

Non Partisan
4d ago

"Amy Schneider is on a 29-game win streak and recently made history as the first woman to surpass the $1 million mark." So... I'm sorry. This just seems so backwards to me. Women fought and still fight for equal rights in all aspects of our country. So now we have men who become women taking their records. You can say she's a brave woman all you want. But no biological woman has won $1 million on Jeopardy. Only biological men have. Or biological men and a trans person. The honor of a woman getting that recognition should go to an actual woman. As should all records made by women. They should only be able to be broken by actual women. Otherwise what was the point of women fighting for equality just so that biological men dressing as women could take that all away?

Reply
4
Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Changes Final Jeopardy Answer at Last Minute to Secure Win

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider changed her final answer and secured a big win. Watch the video clip now. “Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making history. Now at a 22-winning game streak, Schneider now holds the title of winning the most consecutive games of any female player on the show. This is no small feat, and a last-minute decision secures Schneider this most recent win.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Who Is Amy Schneider? 6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has made for some really impressive champions so far as Amy Schneider continues to dominate the game playing field. Following in the footsteps of the show’s other recent champion, Matt Amodio, Amy is keeping calm, cool, and collected as she answers clues with ease among her competitors. As she continues to break records and make Jeopardy! history, we’re rounding up some things viewers should know about this impressive player.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Explains Why She Wagers $4000 on Daily Doubles

“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider certainly must have a method to her madness. Schneider continues to wow Jeopardy fans. The champ has now won 16 consecutive games, amassing wins of $631,400. This impressive streak puts Schneider in fourth place for most winnings, behind only Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Host and former contestant Ken Jennings says of Schneider, “I don’t know about you, but as a Jeopardy! diehard myself, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion, Amy Schneider. She’s so impressive out here.”
TV & VIDEOS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.  Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s […]
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Answers Question She’s Gotten Her Whole Life

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has been on a huge run, and that is set to continue as the Professors Tournament has come to an end. Schneider has already become a bit of a celebrity and that is no surprise. If you win 10 games in Jeopardy! people will know who you are. Much like many other contestants that have been on the show, she gets asked a question all the time. “How are you so smart?”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Record-Breaking 'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Robbed Near Home

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed she was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend near her Oakland, California home during a series of tweets shared this week. Schneider, who made history as both the show's highest-earning female and first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, said...
OAKLAND, CA
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Look: Jeopardy! Contestants Baffled By Question On Monday

It’s not often that you see a trio of Jeopardy! contestants unable to even venture a guess to a question, but that’s what happened on Monday. Monday night, Donna Lettow, Ashley Castle and returning champion Amy Schneider were all baffled by a music question. The category was “Musical...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Lost Significant Amount of ‘House Money’ But Held on to Win Game

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider continues her winning as her historic run continues to make waves in the game show world. There are few things more exciting to game show fans than a “Jeopardy!” contestant on a hot streak. Calling Schneider’s current run a “hot streak” would be a vast understatement. What Amy Schneider has been able to do is nothing short of amazing as she continues her record-breaking chase. Schneider has now compiled 33 consecutive victories and accumulated well over $1 million through her run. She is the first female to top the $1 million mark and is climbing the consecutive victories ladder with Matt Amodio now firmly in sight. Amodio famously won 38 consecutive “Jeopardy!” and topped $1.5 million just a few months ago. Schneider could tie Amodio’s streak by the end of next week if she continues rattling off victories. Like Amodio, Schneider has won in impressive fashion, not only beating but dominating the competition.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Jeopardy!’ champion robbed at gunpoint and harassed by transphobic trolls after historic winning streak

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider has a message for all the people who have sent her transphobic messages: Thank you.“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” Ms Schneider tweeted on New Year’s Eve. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”The sarcastic note comes as Ms Schneider, a trans woman, blasts through several “Jeopardy!” records. With her 24-game winning streak, Ms Schneider...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Gives Hilarious Intro For Amy Schneider’s 30th Game

For current “Jeopardy!” super champion Amy Schneider’s 30th game, host Ken Jennings gave her a hilarious intro centered around her 29 wins so far. Schneider has broken records left and right all season long. And she’s not stopping anytime soon. This week, if the engineering manager from Oakland, California, wins all of her games, she’ll surpass James Holzhauer’s third-place record for consecutive wins (32).
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are in Total Shock After Seeing the Show's Major Record Announcement

Throughout her historic winning streak, Amy Schneider has broken record after record — but the latest one might just be the most remarkable of them all. On January 7, the California-based engineering manager was quick on the buzzer following a nerve-wracking game the day before. Amy secured an early lead during her 28th Jeopardy! game and after starting out with a total of $977,400, she won an additional $42,200. With that, the Ohio native officially surpassed the $1 million mark ($1,019,600) and her incredible accomplishment was threefold — she is only the fifth person to do so in the quiz show’s history, the fourth person to accomplish this record in regular season play and the first woman to become part of the millionaire club.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy