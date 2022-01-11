ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

OUR NEIGHBORS | Entomologist's passion for insects stems from Japanese roots

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aVou_0dinV2Y300

Taro Eldredge said he began collecting insects as a young child.

“Little kids like worms,” Eldredge said. “I guess I just never stopped liking worms.”

Eldredge, 34, is the state entomologist for the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Manhattan laboratory, a position he’s held for three years. Born and raised in Japan, Eldredge’s mother is from New England while his father is Japanese. An only child, he lived in Japan until he came to the U.S. after high school to attend Cornell University in New York. He graduated from Cornell in 2009, and later graduated from the University of Kansas with a doctorate in entomology in 2017.

“I found out in college that you can actually major in entomology, and I thought having a job playing with bugs all day would be great,” Eldredge said.

He said there is a widespread appreciation for entomology in Japan that reaches through traditional art forms, including poetry. He said the man who created the successful Pokemon franchise was inspired in part by bug collecting. Eldredge said cultural attachment “was definitely a catalyst” to his passion, along with a large community of Japanese amateur insect collectors from which to draw inspiration.

He said his own bug collection is “in the works” with tens of thousands of pieces spread out across his office and home, but at this point he said it’s “getting to be a problem.”

“Maintaining and curating a bug collection is very hard for a single individual,” Eldredge said. “I do a lot more collecting than I have resources to mount them up properly.”

Eldredge’s expertise in entomology lies in rove beetles, what he says is “a group nobody cares about.”

“It’s a massive group of beetles, like 60,000 different species worldwide and counting,” Eldredge said, “because they’re kind of neglected by the community and difficult to identify.”

Eldredge said there are only about 3,500 known species of rove beetles in the U.S.

“What really drew me to them is they pretty much span the whole spectrum of what beetles are capable of,” Eldredge said. He added that some rove beetles can act as parasites to other social insects, such as ants, and actually alter the behavior of those insects to benefit the beetles over their own species.

Eldredge said the pandemic has led to an increase in phone calls to his office from people asking about strange insects in their yard.

“I think it’s great that more people are spending time outside, getting in tune and in touch with wildlife and the natural world around them, even if it’s just in their backyard,” Eldredge said. “I hope when the pandemic is over that it wasn’t a one-off thing for people, that they continue to show some curiosity about the natural world.”

He said the past 18 months “have been a little chaotic” as he was left with two years’ worth of survey work to accomplish in 2021.

“I think we’ve all felt a little stretched thin,” Eldredge said, “and that we couldn’t spend as much time on individual projects.”

Jeff Vogel is the manager of the plant and weed control program at the KDA lab that oversees Eldredge’s work. He said Eldredge provides “a lot of technical expertise and identification” along with his field surveys that benefit both the state and federal departments of agriculture.

“I think that’s what makes his job interesting,” Vogel said.

He said he and Eldredge also work on biological control projects, or the act of releasing certain beneficial insects to control the noxious or invasive weed species in a given area.

“It’s really neat and cool to be part of those types of projects, trying to use some of our natural plant enemies to help control invasive species,” Vogel said. “Working with Taro is very neat, too.”

Eldredge said the amateur entomology community is a friendly one that encourages people to be curious.

“There are insect collectors in Kansas. I know a couple, besides me,” Eldredge said, “and they’re all great people.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages were spared and their captor was killed, ending a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue where the hostage-taker — a British national — could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Pets & Animals
Manhattan, KS
Lifestyle
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
NBC News

Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Beetles#Invasive Species#Weed Control#Japanese#Cornell University#The University Of Kansas
NBC News

Republican Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Striking a tone of bipartisanship and optimism, Virginia’s new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, pledged to “restore trust in government and to restore power to the people” as he was sworn in to office Saturday in Richmond. “Today we stand together on behalf of...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
691
Followers
118
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy