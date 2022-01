Today's new episode of The Book of Boba Fett has Star Wars fans freaking out about a popular character from Star Wars comics coming to live-action for the first time. That character was a supporting character in another series led by an even more popular character. Naturally, fans have to wonder, could one lead to the other? SPOILERS follow for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2: "The Tribes of Tatooine." The new episode brings Black Krrsantan, the Wookie bounty hunter, into live-action. Introduced in Marvel's ongoing Darth Vader comic in 2015, Krrsantan worked for Jabba the Hutt and Vader for a time. While in the Dark Lord of the Sith's employ, he met the archeologist Doctor Aphra.

