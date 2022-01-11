Celebrity chefs offer more than recipes in new cookbooks

Krimsey’s Cajun Kitchen in North Hollywood, CA opened in 2017 to much fanfare amongst locals and the greater vegan community. It proudly stood in a strip mall on Victory Blvd. as the world’s first vegan Cajun restaurant, and residents flocked to its open, homey community dining room for exceptional gumbo, po’ boys, and brownie-stuffed beignets. In 2020, owner Krimsey Lilleth realized the overwhelming challenges of running a profitable business during a global pandemic and made the choice to close the restaurant. Her glossy, purple-lined cookbook, The Vegan Cajun Cookbook, is a triumphant return of the dishes Krimsey’s patrons all came to love—plus dozens of additional recipes. We sat down with Lilleth to dive deeper into Cajun cuisine, closing her restaurant, and brownie beignets.

