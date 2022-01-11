ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Celebrity chefs offer more than recipes in new cookbooks

By Associated Press
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago

Celebrity chefs and foodie faves have whipped up some specials — and this time, it’s not just recipes. Rachael Ray poured her soul into her new book, “This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front.” The Emmy Award-winning daytime TV staple wrote...

themercury.com

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

5 Cookie Recipes Featured in One Green Planet’s Dessert Cookbook

We are so excited to announce our newest cookbook: BLISSFUL: Vegan Desserts and Treats to Feel Good and Live Deliciously. We have compiled a list of 5 of our top cookie recipes from the book that are sweet, fun, delicious, and will satisfy your sweet tooth. These recipes are perfect for any season!
RECIPES
WREG

From Courtroom to Cucina: Lawyer shares recipe from new cookbook

When it comes to the courtroom, this guest is an expert at winning over the jury. In her new book, she’s also hoping to win over stomachs across the country with some authentic recipes. Attorney Danielle Caminiti was live with us from her New York kitchen with her sweet...
RECIPES
oc-breeze.com

Sunday recipe: Celebrate the new year with a rich, homemade cake

The dawn of a new year presents plenty of opportunities to look to the future. Resolutions are made each January, with most centering on ways to get healthy. Not all resolutions need to be of the healthy, however. Once in a while it is fine to indulge, so a resolution to entertain more or to explore new baking opportunities can spice things up in the year ahead.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryant Terry
Person
Tabitha Brown
Person
Rachael Ray
Monterey County Herald

Recipe: Zero-Waste Chef’s Sparkling Tepache

Love pineapple? Use the scraps to make a refreshingly sweet pineapple brew, or tepache. Like many fermented foods, tepache essentially makes itself, says Sunnyvale’s Anne-Marie Bonneau, author of the new cookbook, “The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet” (Penguin Random House; $25). Bonneau’s recipe calls for organic pineapples, as peels contain pesticide residue. Serve chilled.
SUNNYVALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Chef's Kitchen Recipe: Funo-Dillas

In this week's Chef's Kitchen is a local chef who cooks for a bigger purpose than to just chow down. Chef Rocky Tarantello is the top chef at ABA Alliance Therapy. ABA, which stands for Applied Behavioral Analysis, is a place to help kids with autism and special needs thrive.
RECIPES
Register Citizen

CT chef shares immigrant tales and recipes from her 'Meatball Project'

Some people cook from a place of hunger or desire. For New Canaan’s Anna Francese Gass, cooking is a tie to her family’s heritage. Growing up, her mother, Gina Crocco Francese, was a first generation immigrant from Calabria, Italy. Her mother prepared recipes from her own childhood to share her Italian culture with her children, thousands of miles away in the family’s new home in Rhode Island.
NEW CANAAN, CT
culinarybackstreets.com

Marinee Kaburga: The Return of an Anti-Celebrity Chef

“I don’t want to die, because I just can’t get enough of Istanbul,” proclaims Mari Esgici, chef and owner of Marinee Kaburga, a small, cozy restaurant specializing in beef kaburga (ribs) and brisket that is a delightful addition to the Kurtuluş neighborhood’s culinary patchwork. Hailing from an Armenian family with roots in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır, Mari came to Istanbul in 1980 as a child and has seen a great deal of the City. In the process, she has become a vital part of its culinary scene, in no small part due to her larger-than-life personality.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chefs#Vegan#Cookbooks#Art#The Home Front#Freedom#Queens College
aymag.com

Recipe: Curried Chicken Day Celebration

Who knew that curried chicken gets its own day? According to nationaldaycalendar.com, it’s National Curried Chicken Day. We can easily get behind this holiday with a serving of Pioneer Woman’s amazing chicken salad with all the right ingredients including the star of the recipe, curry. But the golden raisins and the slivered almonds make it oh-so-good. We recommend toasting the almonds in your skillet with butter. The toasted crunch is perfect.
FOOD & DRINKS
WISH-TV

Cookbook Erika Schlick author shares Grilled Picanha recipe

Grilled Picanha is a Brazilian staple and the favorite cut of meat for Erika Schlick, health coach, blogger and cookbook author. It’s often referred to as a Top Sirloin Cap, and it is known for its flavorful fat cap that infuses the meat while it cooks. Schlick shared the...
RECIPES
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Gluten-free Pork Etouffee

NEW ORLEANS — Gluten Free Pork Etouffee. Season pork with 2 tablespoons of Creole seasoning and set aside. In a deep skillet, over medium heat melt butter and add gluten free flour and cook until the flour is a dark peanut butter color. Add onions, celery and bell pepper and sauté for 2 minutes. Add remaining Creole seasoning and salt and stir well; add garlic. After 1 minute, sprinkle in the potatoes , stir and start adding stock, 1⁄2 cup at a time, until reaching a thick gravy texture.
RECIPES
WWL-TV

Recipe: Jamaican Curry Chicken by Chef Kevin Belton

Wednesday, Jan. 12 is National Curried Chicken Day. Chef Kevin Belton has two curry recipes to help you spice up your weekday. Sprinkle the chicken with Creole seasoning and salt. Set aside. In a Dutch oven heat the oil over medium. Once it is hot, add the onions, and cook,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Red Bluff Daily News

Beefsteak and kidney pie recipe offered

This recipe for beefsteak and kidney pie is from Sunset All Western Foods Cook Book, copyright 1947. Soak kidneys 1 hour in cold salt water; skin and trim away white portions, and cut in small pieces. Salt, pepper, dust with flour, and brown them lightly in the oil or butter, then put into a casserole.
RECIPES
vegnews.com

130 Vegan Recipes You Need to Make from This New Plant-Based Cajun Cookbook

Krimsey’s Cajun Kitchen in North Hollywood, CA opened in 2017 to much fanfare amongst locals and the greater vegan community. It proudly stood in a strip mall on Victory Blvd. as the world’s first vegan Cajun restaurant, and residents flocked to its open, homey community dining room for exceptional gumbo, po’ boys, and brownie-stuffed beignets. In 2020, owner Krimsey Lilleth realized the overwhelming challenges of running a profitable business during a global pandemic and made the choice to close the restaurant. Her glossy, purple-lined cookbook, The Vegan Cajun Cookbook, is a triumphant return of the dishes Krimsey’s patrons all came to love—plus dozens of additional recipes. We sat down with Lilleth to dive deeper into Cajun cuisine, closing her restaurant, and brownie beignets.
RECIPES
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Cuban White Bean Soup

NEW ORLEANS — Cuban White Bean Soup. 1 pound dried white beans (soaked overnight) Drain and rinsed the white beans that have been soaking overnight. Place the beans, stock, bay leaves, pickled meat or ham and ham shanks in a soup pot and bring to a boil over medium heat.
RECIPES
Red Bluff Daily News

Fiesta tamale pie recipe offered

This recipe for fiesta tamale pie is from Sunset All-Western Foods, copyright 1947. Heat the butter and oil in a frying pan and saute the onion and garlic until golden. Add the ground beef and sausage meat and brown slightly. Put the tomatoes, corn, salt, and chili powder in a sauce pan and simmer for 20 minutes. Let cool, then combine with the meat and pour into a shallow pan about 10 x 14 inches in size. Press olives into the mixture.
RECIPES
Dallas Observer

Dallasite Releases New Cookbook, A Best-Seller That We Can Vouch for

Local blogger and cookbook author Alex Snodgrass recently released her second cookbook and coincidentally, her first is the only cookbook I use on a weekly basis. When it comes to weeknight meals, cookbooks often induce tired-head with unreasonable requests, random ingredients and use of too many gadgets. A friend continually talked about Defined Dish by Snodgrass, so I got the book and tried a recipe. Thirty minutes later I had a sheet pan of vegetables and chicken shawarma with a lemon-tahini sauce that I’ve made weekly since (I triple the tahini-lemon elixir and keep it on hand for everything).
DALLAS, TX
Mercury News

Recipe: Zero-Waste Chef’s Eat-All-Your-Vegetables Pancakes

Sustainable home cook Anne-Marie Bonneau of Sunnyvale makes these savory vegetable pancakes when it’s time to clear out the crisper. Half a zucchini? A lone carrot? A handful of herbs? Throw them all in. The recipe, featured in Bonneau’s new cookbook, “The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet” (Avery; $25), should almost always includes potatoes. You simply cannot go wrong with potatoes, fat and salt, she says.
SUNNYVALE, CA
dapsmagic.com

“The Positively Disney Cookbook: Personal Recipes From Your Favorite Celebrities Across the Disney-Verse” Continues Kimberley Bouchard’s Legacy of Heartwarming Disney Stories

Kimberley Bouchard has a wonderful legacy she is building by collecting heartwarming Disney stories and sharing them. These stories can be found in her series of Positively Disney books. The newest book by Bouchard continues the trend of uplifting stories and pairs them with food from different celebrities from many different parts of the Disney and Star Wars communities. The Positively Disney Cookbook: Personal Recipes From Your Favorite Celebrities Across the Disney-Verse is a cookbook that is comprised of recipes and stories that go with them from so many amazing people across the Disney-verse.
RECIPES
WREG

Chef Leake shares his seared snapper recipe

Pan searing fish may sound difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. Even the pickiest of eaters can agree, this dish will not disappoint. For his take on pan-seared red snapper, we were joined live in the kitchen with Chef Steven Leake from Southwest Tennessee Community College.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy