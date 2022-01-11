ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Allure

You've Already Seen Megan Fox's Engagement Ring — But That Manicure, Tho

In case you missed it, actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly shared the exciting news that they got engaged via their respective Instagram accounts on January 12. Fox posted a video of the proposal, and in the caption, she wrote that in July 2020 the pair sat beneath and asked for a magical relationship from the same banyan tree where Kelly proposed. That magic seemed to do its job more than a year later.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. Less than a week before his death, Bob Saget opened up about previously testing positive for COVID-19. It's unclear when he had the disease, though it seems he was not battling it at the time of his death because he performed a comedy show in Florida the day prior. No cause of death has been given for the comedian, who passed away at age 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. Authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.
ORLANDO, FL
Distractify

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Said Their Divorce Was Due to "Seismic Shifts"

The end of a celebrity relationship can be a confusing time for people who believe in love, which is why it can be comforting to search for reasons when a marriage ends. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits after five years of marriage. After they announced their divorce, though, some wondered what the reason for it was, and whether they had offered an explanation.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Megan Fox & MGK Are Engaged 3 Months After She Finalized Her Divorce With Brian Austin Green

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dana Delany Remembers Longtime Friend Bob Saget’s Magnetic Allure and Darkly Comedic Charms

Hollywood continues to mourn Bob Saget. The multi-hyphenate, whose portrayal of beloved dad Danny Tanner on Full House made him one of TV’s most popular fathers, had just launched a stand-up comedy tour when he died in Florida over the weekend at the age of 65. Here, fellow actor Dana Delany remembers her longtime friend. I’ve known Bob [Saget] for 35 years. We’re the same age, and we kind of started out together. Bob was one of those guys that you could just call out of the blue and get right back into the groove, and I’m so unhappy that I...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bob Saget Gets ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” will pay special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute will air at the beginning of Sunday’s episode at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In a preview clip, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. It also includes a portion from the 20th anniversary special of “America’s...
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Heidi Klum Says Her New Song With Snoop Dogg ‘Has Always Been a Dream of Mine’

Heidi Klum is making music. The multi-media superstar dropped a new single today, “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track featuring Snoop Dogg. “Anyone who knows me, knows I love hip-hop,” Klum says. “Working with Snoop Dogg has always been a dream of mine.” The tune will serve as the theme song for Season 17 of the Klum-hosted “Germany’s Next Topmodel.” I caught up with Klum — who also serves as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” with Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel — just after the new year. Hi, Heidi. How are you? I’m good. Happy New Year. Happy New Year to...
MUSIC
Dirt

Justin Timberlake Cashes in on $29 Million Off-Market Manhattan Transfer

Click here to read the full article. When entertainment industry power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel sold their former penthouse pied-a-terre in New York’s Soho neighborhood in 2018 for $6.35 million, it was about $220,000 less than the almost $6.568 million paid eight years earlier. Certainly, that’s an affordable loss for Timberlake, who has for many years ranked as one of the highest earning men in show business; In 2014 alone, according to Forbes, he hauled in around $57 million. Nonetheless, even rich people dislike losing money. Lucky for Timberlake and Biel, then, they’ve exponentially made up for the loss...
CELEBRITIES

