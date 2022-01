Phillylacrosse is pleased to announce the winners of the season’s first Instagram T-Shirt Giveaway Contest: Lindsey Serafine and Tyler Oates. Serafine is a 2022 goalie and Army commit from Our Lady of Mercy Academy in South Jersey and a club player with NXT. Oates is a 2023 midfielder from Doylestown who formerly attended Central Bucks West and now attends St. James School (Hagerstown, MD). He plays for Team Maryland.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO