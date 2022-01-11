ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

VIDEO: DeSantis campaign is selling ‘Escape to Florida’ T-shirts as Democrats flock to state

By Joe Kelley
 5 days ago
DeSantis campaign is selling 'Escape to FL' shirts

From Fox News:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign is now selling new “Escape to Florida/The Lockdown Libs tour” T-shirts after some top Democratic politicians from states with stricter coronavirus restrictions were seen vacationing in the Sunshine State over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.

News of the T-shirts, which are being sold online on the Republican governor’s “Official Ron DeSantis Store” on his reelection campaign’s website, was shared first with Fox News on Monday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 32

Cory Rugg
5d ago

eww 🤢 can we please stop promoting ppl moving to Florida. We the real Floridians don't want you here.

Reply(5)
22
carole2u
4d ago

No! Florida is full. it's bad enough that PIGLOSER wants to move here instead of taking care of her district in San Fran. not that she ever taken care of get own people in her whole career.

Reply
3
Alice Klemmer
5d ago

Good Heavens No Can not handle more traffic or Renters

Reply(1)
10
