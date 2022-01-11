VIDEO: DeSantis campaign is selling ‘Escape to Florida’ T-shirts as Democrats flock to state

DeSantis campaign is selling 'Escape to FL' shirts

From Fox News:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign is now selling new “Escape to Florida/The Lockdown Libs tour” T-shirts after some top Democratic politicians from states with stricter coronavirus restrictions were seen vacationing in the Sunshine State over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.

News of the T-shirts, which are being sold online on the Republican governor’s “Official Ron DeSantis Store” on his reelection campaign’s website, was shared first with Fox News on Monday.

