In Dallas County, COVID-19 related deaths rose this past week. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Monday, Dallas County has 19,374 total positive tests, for an increase of 699 cases since January 4th, and three additional deaths, for a total of 123. Greene County has 1,610 total positive tests, for an increase of 51 cases in the past seven days with a total of 18 deaths. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 41 new positive cases since January 4th with 1,977 total positive tests, and one additional death, for a total of 41. Adair County has 1,478 total positive tests, for an increase of 38 cases since January 4th, and one new death for a total of 44.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO