ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ford Maverick, Bronco Win Truck, Utility Of The Year Awards

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — For the second year in a row, vehicles from Ford Motor Company took two of the three North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards.

The company’s Maverick compact pickup won truck of the year, while its Bronco off-road SUV earned the utility of the year. Honda’s redesigned Civic compact car won the car of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHiwO_0dinQJZm00
The Ford Maverick hybrid wins the North American Truck of the Year award as the 2022 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year award ceremony at Huntington Place in Detroit on January 11, 2022. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Fifty automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada are judges for the three awards, which are announced every January. They’re chosen from dozens of candidates and must be new or substantially changed for the current model year. Automakers often use the awards in advertising.

The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction. The selection process started last summer.

In addition to the Bronco, Utility of the Year finalists included the GV70 from Hyundai’s Genesis luxury brand, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV.

Truck finalists included the Maverick as well as its main small pickup competitor, the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Also included was the Rivian R1T large pickup from the electric vehicle startup.

In addition to the Civic, car finalists included the Lucid Air electric sedan, and the Volkswagen Golf GTI and R sports cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nY4AJ_0dinQJZm00
DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 11: The 2022 Ford Bronco won the 2022 Utility Vehicle of the Year Award at the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards at Huntington Place on January 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Also at the announcement event in Detroit Tuesday put on by the Automotive Press Association, organizers of the big Detroit auto show announced that it will return to the city in September for the first time since 2019.

North American International Auto Show Executive Director Rod Alberts said the show would be both indoors and outdoors in and around the downtown Detroit Huntington Place convention center. It will take place from Sept. 14 through 25.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
Robb Report

Ford May Ban F-150 Lighting Owners From Reselling Their Trucks for at Least One Year

Ford thinks it knows how to stop the F-150 Lightning market from getting out of control—stop people from reselling it. The Detroit auto giant will reportedly support dealers who want to issue a “no-sale” provision to soon-to-be owners of the eagerly anticipated EV, according to CNET Roadshow. The agreement would prevent these customers from selling the electrified F-150 for one year following purchase. A member of the F-150 Gen14  Forum broke the news on Friday morning. They posted a photo of an email that the marque sent to dealers, which included language for the agreement. Under its terms, buyers must agree not...
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Watch Ford Performance Test The Ford Bronco 4600, Bronco DR: Video

Early last year, Ford Performance revealed the brand new Ultra4 Bronco 4400 Unlimited Class Extreme Race Truck, and just a week later, pulled the covers off the Ford Bronco 4600 Stock Class Race Truck, both of which debuted at last year’s King of the Hammers race and later scored victories at Ultra4’s El Rey de Las Bajas race. An even more hardcore racing version of the new SUV – the 2023 Ford Bronco DR – was revealed last November, and now, Ford Performance has released a video of the Ford Bronco 4600 and DR testing in Johnson Valley.
CARS
InsideHook

The 10 Best Cars, Trucks and SUVs We Drove in 2021

In a world where automakers are seemingly more obsessed with filling white space in the showroom than churning out memorable designs, the modern crop of cars, trucks and SUVs can sometimes pass by in a blur of sameness. Fortunately, there are always a few standouts that remind me that there are passionate people behind the scenes bringing their dreams to life in metal, glass and (increasingly) kilowatts.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
Mercury News

Sponsored: The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid FWD 4×2 pickup truck

The Bottom Line: What is a Maverick? The 2022 Maverick is a brand new pickup truck being built by the Ford Motor Company. It’s a compact truck that slot’s just below the Ford Ranger PU truck, and it starts Ford’s return to the true compact pickup truck market. It features an easy on the budget, base window sticker starting price of only $19,995, and it is one of the least expensive vehicles you can buy from any manufacturer in the USA.
CARS
Columbian

Ford wins 2 of 3 top auto awards

DETROIT — For the second year in a row, vehicles from Ford Motor Co. took two of the three North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards. The company’s Maverick compact pickup won truck of the year, while its Bronco off-road SUV earned the utility of the year. Honda’s redesigned Civic compact car won the car of the year.
ECONOMY
fox40jackson.com

2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of The Year revealed

The 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year have been announced, and a home team was the big winner. The Ford Maverick pickup and Ford Bronco won the truck and SUV categories, while the Honda Civic was named car of the year. Ford President Kumar Galhotra...
CARS
Arkansas Times

Win a Big Bend Ford® Bronco

Simply join the Saracen Casino Resort‘s free Q Club in the month of January and play to win your share of up to $125,000 in prizes, including a Big Bend Ford® Bronco!. As a Q-Club member, the more you play the more chances you have to win. Join us every Saturday night for hourly drawings between 7-10 p.m.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Bronco#Electric Cars#Win Truck#Ap#Ford Motor Company#Lucid Air#Volkswagen#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor: Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year Winner

It takes a lot to achieve legend status in the automotive world. Since its surprise beginnings in the midst of the Great Recession of 2009, the high-speed, off-road-focused Ford F-150 Raptor has spent the last decade solidifying its place in the annals of history. From a win at the Dakar Rally to multiple podium finishes in the SCORE Baja 1000, the Mint 400, and every off-road race in between, Raptor has proved time and time again to be the real deal when it comes to off-road dominance. This is evidenced in our own testing as well, as Raptor won our Pickup Truck of the Year award with its first-generation truck in 2011, its second generation in 2017, and now with the most recent 2021 F-150 Raptor. Now, entering its second decade and third generation, Ford F-150 Raptors can be found in all pockets of America, from coast to coast, and even around the world.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Named 2022 North American SUV Of The Year

Ford has been on a roll in terms of raking in awards lately, the latest of which is 2022 North American Truck of the Year honors, which was gifted to the 2022 Ford Maverick just today. It’s the second-straight year that Ford has won the NATOY award after the 2021 Ford F-150 earned that distinction last year, but it isn’t the only back-to-back win in that regard, either. After the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E was named last year’s North American SUV of the Year, the Ford Bronco is bringing that trophy home to The Blue Oval once again for 2022.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: A 2005 Ford GT, the First Modern American Supercar, Is Heading to Auction

I remember hopping into a brand-new Ford GT back in 2005. It was red, low, quick and loud. There was a lot to like about that car. It felt brutally honest and a little raw, with none of the fussy details or delicate build of the era’s Italian supercars. It didn’t feel like parts would fall off, but it wasn’t like one of Germany’s rolling bank vaults, either. It just felt American. The engine was sublime, but booby-trapped. Forgetting it was supercharged, I planted my foot and did a pirouette in the middle of an intersection while attempting a left-hand...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

The last 1987 Buick Grand National ever built heads to auction with 33 miles on odometer

The last Buick Grand National ever made is heading to auction with Barrett-Jackson at the company's flagship Scottsdale, Arizona, auction scheduled for Jan. 22-30, 2022. The Grand National was Buick's muscle car for the 1980s. A performance version of the Buick Regal, it used a turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 instead of a traditional V-8, extracting a surprising amount of performance from General Motors' aging rear-wheel drive G-body platform.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick Is Already Getting More Expensive

Doesn’t it seem a little early for the 2022 Ford Maverick to go up in price? Usually, prices increase year-over-year. But the tiny Ford Maverick is doing things a bit differently. Let’s see how much father the Maverick will stretch your dollar. How much is the 2022 Ford...
CARS
kusi.com

Towing in style with the 2022 Ford Maverick XLT

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Need to haul something in style?. The 2022 Ford Maverick is a pickup truck that can tow up to 2,000 lbs. — and look good doing it. KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” to show what the 2022 Ford Maverick XLT can really do.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy