The Mercer County Park Commission has been approved for a Community Based Deer Management (CBDM) permit from the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The CBDM permit allows for additional opportunities to improve forest understory and the overall ecological condition of natural areas through deer reductions beyond standard state hunting regulations. Reducing deer overpopulation also improves public safety by reducing deer-vehicle collisions, according to information provided by Mercer County.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO