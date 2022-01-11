Mark Wahlberg Goes Full Dad-Mode Wishing Daughter ‘Happy Birthday’ in Hilarious Video

On Tuesday (January 11th), Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg took to his Instagram to wish his daughter, Grace, a special happy birthday in a sweet but hilarious video.

In the video, Mark Wahlberg, who is rocking a mustache, declares while kissing Grace at the top of her head numerous times, “Happy birthday, big 12 year old. I am so proud of you. My angel. Happy birthday. Love you. TWELVE. Oh my God! Another pre-teen.”

Mark Wahlberg has four children with his wife, Rhea Durham. Grace is the second oldest. The other children are Ella, Michael, and Brendan. In a recent Instagram post, Wahlberg revealed that he is spending time with Ella’s boyfriend. The twosome worked out together. “Alright, I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls. Now I’m working out with the boyfriend. Imagine that. Self-made.”

Mark Wahlberg Talks Juggling Massive Acting Career & Home Life

During a July 2021 interview with Fatherly, Mark Wahlberg spoke about he manages to spend time with his family amid his hectic acting career schedule. “We just had a trip to Idaho,” Wahlberg stated. “We really bonded. Even if we’re at home and everybody’s kind of off doing their own thing. But being in this kind of small house in the country, on the lake and being on the boat all day and hanging out.”

Mark Wahlberg also revealed that he really wants his children to feel comfortable enough to talk to me. “I just want to make sure that we cover the brand strokes and then anything [they feel] comfortable talking to me about. With my [sons], making sure that I can [be] there for [them].”

While also speaking about his mother, who recently passed away, Mark Wahlberg explained the parenting lessons he learned from her. “She was as tough as nails. If we did something wrong, we were going to pay for it. The consequences for it. What made her most proud was us really kind of turning our lives around. And becoming really productive people and the family-oriented people that we are.”

Mark Wahlberg then said that his mother was most proud of the husband and father he has become. “I mean, she always appreciated the successes and the things that I was able to do professionally. But the personal growth really meant something to her.”

Explaining how his mother’s death has impacted him, Mark Wahlberg revealed that the phone call to his mother was the first phone call he made every single day for the last 10 years. “And I don’t get to make that phone call anymore. And it’s heartbreaking and hard.”

Luckily, he has his sister, who has become a huge support system to their entire family. “She was also my mom’s primary caregiver. So it hit her the most.”