ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mark Wahlberg Goes Full Dad-Mode Wishing Daughter ‘Happy Birthday’ in Hilarious Video

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0SHS_0dinQDHQ00

On Tuesday (January 11th), Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg took to his Instagram to wish his daughter, Grace, a special happy birthday in a sweet but hilarious video.

In the video, Mark Wahlberg, who is rocking a mustache, declares while kissing Grace at the top of her head numerous times, “Happy birthday, big 12 year old. I am so proud of you. My angel. Happy birthday. Love you. TWELVE. Oh my God! Another pre-teen.”

Mark Wahlberg has four children with his wife, Rhea Durham. Grace is the second oldest. The other children are Ella, Michael, and Brendan. In a recent Instagram post, Wahlberg revealed that he is spending time with Ella’s boyfriend. The twosome worked out together. “Alright, I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls. Now I’m working out with the boyfriend. Imagine that. Self-made.”

Mark Wahlberg Talks Juggling Massive Acting Career & Home Life

During a July 2021 interview with Fatherly, Mark Wahlberg spoke about he manages to spend time with his family amid his hectic acting career schedule. “We just had a trip to Idaho,” Wahlberg stated. “We really bonded. Even if we’re at home and everybody’s kind of off doing their own thing. But being in this kind of small house in the country, on the lake and being on the boat all day and hanging out.”

Mark Wahlberg also revealed that he really wants his children to feel comfortable enough to talk to me. “I just want to make sure that we cover the brand strokes and then anything [they feel] comfortable talking to me about. With my [sons], making sure that I can [be] there for [them].”

While also speaking about his mother, who recently passed away, Mark Wahlberg explained the parenting lessons he learned from her. “She was as tough as nails. If we did something wrong, we were going to pay for it. The consequences for it. What made her most proud was us really kind of turning our lives around. And becoming really productive people and the family-oriented people that we are.”

Mark Wahlberg then said that his mother was most proud of the husband and father he has become. “I mean, she always appreciated the successes and the things that I was able to do professionally. But the personal growth really meant something to her.”

Explaining how his mother’s death has impacted him, Mark Wahlberg revealed that the phone call to his mother was the first phone call he made every single day for the last 10 years. “And I don’t get to make that phone call anymore. And it’s heartbreaking and hard.”

Luckily, he has his sister, who has become a huge support system to their entire family. “She was also my mom’s primary caregiver. So it hit her the most.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Bonds With Daughter’s Boyfriend Over Gains at the Gym

Well Outsiders, it’s the new year and you know what that means. It’s that time of year when everyone hits the gym to work on themselves. After all, there’s nothing better than seeing fitness results, especially when you want that perfect summer body. With that being said, Mark Wahlberg and his daughter’s boyfriend bond over their gains at the gym. Who do you think has more strength?
FITNESS
Outsider.com

Tom Selleck’s Daughter Felt All the ‘Birthday Love’ in New Video

Alright, Blue Bloods fans. If you haven’t taken the time to wish Tom Selleck’s daughter, Hannah, a happy birthday, you better do so. Better late than never. Okay, you may not have even known that Tom Selleck has a daughter. And if that’s the case, we can give you a free pass. But the fact of the matter is that Selleck does, indeed, have a daughter and she just turned 33-years-old. Oh, and did we mention that she is out-of-this-world gorgeous?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Wishes Daughter Maggie Happy Birthday in Heartfelt Post: ‘Talented and Beautiful’

Legendary “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak has some kind words for his daughter, Maggie Sajak, who is celebrating her birthday. While Pat Sajak isn’t overly active on social media, the “Wheel of Fortune” host hit up Twitter this morning. His reason for visiting social media earlier today was to provide a beautiful birthday wish to his lovely daughter. Along with the kind words, Sajak also posts a nice photo of him and Maggie backstage of the famous and beloved game show. Maggie began working with “Wheel of Fortune” not too long ago and Pat seems to really enjoy her presence at the game show. The birthday girl handles social media content for “Wheel of Fortune” among filling other roles from time to time. She even filled in for Vanna White once and did a terrific job of turning the letters and revealing the puzzles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rhea Durham: 5 Things About Mark Wahlberg’s Model Wife

Mark Wahlberg has praised his wife for helping him become the best version of himself after suffering a troubled childhood. Find out all about Rhea Durham here. Mark Wahlberg has always been very open about his troubled youth, which included abusing cocaine at age 13 and landing in jail a few years later. The 50-year-old Boston native managed to turn his life around and become one of the biggest movie stars of all time, with roles in blockbusters such as Boogie Nights, Transformers and The Planet of the Apes. He even snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in The Departed alongside Jack Nicholson in 2006.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Rhea Durham
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children With Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg is a loving father of four beautiful children. Find out more about his two sons and two daughters here!. Mark Wahlberg has had a vast and varied career. After bursting into the spotlight as the rapper Marky Mark (with his band the Funky Bunch), the Boston-native quickly developed into an adored and critically acclaimed actor. He’s shown off both his serious side in movies like The Departed and Boogie Nights as well as his comedic chops in hits like Ted and The Other Guys. Mark, 50, married his wife Rhea Durham, 43, in 2009, and together, they have four kids! Find out everything you need to know about all of Mark Wahlberg’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
asapland.com

Katsuhiro Otomo turns 67: happy birthday to Akira and Steamboy’s dad

Today is a special day for Katsuhiro Otomo, the famous Japanese cartoonist and director, author of works of the caliber of Akira, Steamboy e Memories. The mangaka has in fact turned 67, and on social media thousands of fans gathered to wish him a happy birthday. Katsuhiro Otomo was born...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday
Boston Magazine

Mark Wahlberg and Co. Are Being Sued for Trashing a Wahlburgers

The lawsuit alleges that the actor's team "maliciously" made the place "un-tenantable" for another Boston-rooted restaurant trying to expand to L.A. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Boston-born movie stah Mark Wahlberg’s new action flick, Uncharted, is set to open next...
BOSTON, MA
NME

John Travolta‘s daughter Ella Bleu shares delicate debut single ‘Dizzy’

John Travolta‘s daughter Ella Bleu has released her debut single, ‘Dizzy’ – you can listen to the piano-driven track below. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of the Hollywood actor and his late wife Kelly Preston, dropped ‘Dizzy’ on Friday (January 7) and shared the news on Instagram, alongside a video montage of her creating the delicate track.
MUSIC
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: These Two Stars Are Married in Real Life

While some find it difficult to work with family, these two Chicago Med stars seem to enjoy the romantic company. Although there are certain characters fans would love to see get together as real-life couples, two stars already got lucky in that department. Andrew Schneider, the show’s producer, hinted at possible romances between Brian Tee and Yaya DaCosta’s characters. “There’s always a push-pull between Dr. Ethan Choi and April Sexton, but deep feelings remain on each side.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

364K+
Followers
37K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy