Oscar Colás, at one point referred to as the "Cuban Ohtani," is soon expected to join the Chicago White Sox organization. Despite the ongoing lockout, Major League Baseball's international signing period begins this weekend, and Colás is expected to sign with the White Sox, who have long been described as the favorites to ink the 23-year-old outfielder. Colás has posted pictures of himself wearing White Sox gear on social media, and reports from MLB.com and the Sun-Times have reinforced that such an image will eventually become official.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO