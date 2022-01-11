ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israeli PM: Omicron unstoppable but no need for 'hysteria'

By LAURIE KELLMAN
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday tried to calm Israelis anxious about the rapid spread of the omicron variant, insisting the government is managing the crisis better than most and ruling out a national shutdown. Bennett said during an evening press conference that...

www.myjournalcourier.com

