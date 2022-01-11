ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WATCH: President Biden delivers a speech on voting rights legislation

By NPR
kjzz.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Atlanta on federal legislation to...

kjzz.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Fox News

Psaki mocked for saying Biden wasn't making 'human' comparison between GOP, segregationists in Atlanta speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
iheart.com

President Biden’s Approval Rating In Florida

Fresh off of his divisive visit to Atlanta, Joe Biden’s day began with news of inflation having hit another 40-year high at 7%. This led me to take a deeper dive into the scope of Joe Biden’s problems and the implications for the midterm elections. For this cycle, the polling I’ve found to be the most transparent and comprehensive is from online polling firm Civiqs. Their state-by-state and demographic breakouts are the best ongoing measures of what’s happening in Florida and across the country right now.
FLORIDA STATE
TIME

Democrats' Odds of Passing Voting Rights Reform Looked Bad Before Biden Went to the Hill—And Worse After He Left

Joe Biden spent more than three decades in the Senate. He understands its arcane rules. He once showed a prowess for shepherding complex legislation past obstinate Senators from both parties. But as he closes out his first year as President, Biden has failed to get two of his signature legislation efforts past Senators of his own party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats
kjzz.org

Sinema dooms Democrats' push to pass voting rights legislation

As Democrats in Washington, D.C., ramped up efforts to pass federal voting rights legislation, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively doomed the effort in a floor speech on Thursday. Sinema used the speech to double down on her opposition to changing Senate rules, even temporarily, to allow a simple majority in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: President Biden Was Sounding Like A Demagogue In His Voting Rights Speech Saying Things He Knew Were Not True

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) tells Brian Kilmeade he was embarrassed for President Biden during his speech on voting rights in Georgia. Cornyn says the President was sounding like a demagogue, saying things that he knew were not true and advocating for things he fought against for 30 years during the time he was in the Senate, including, eliminating the filibuster. Cornyn thought it was embarrassing to hear President Biden go after states like Georgia and Texas since they have more expansive voting laws than his home state of Delaware. Cornyn warns some of the proposals the democrats are making for a federal takeover of voting include, eliminating voter I.D., mandating ballot harvesting and forcing taxpayers to support political candidates they disagree with, all through the false narrative of voter suppression.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy