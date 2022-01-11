UD resumes COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

Stock/peterschreiber.media

DAYTON — The University of Dayton has resumed its vaccine requirement for all employees to comply with federal rules.

UD had paused the vaccine mandate in early December after a federal judge in Kentucky issued an injunction prohibiting the federal government from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

On Monday, President Joe Biden’s mandate went into effect that requires companies with 100 or more workers to have a fully vaccinated staff, or comply masking and with regular testing.

The University of Dayton is now restarting that mandate requiring all employees, including student employees, to be vaccinated by Feb. 9, according to a news release.

Any employee can request a medial or religious exemption, but even those who are exempt will be required to undergo and report weekly COVID-19 testing, according to the release. Employees will be responsible for securing their own proctored COVID-19 tests and providing the results to their supervisor.

Employees who work exclusively from home and outside are exempt from the vaccination and testing requirements, according to the release.

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Friday about the legal challenge to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s mandate for the vaccine. A decision could come any time.

UD said protocols and requirements are subject to change pending court decisions, government rules and conditions on campus or in the community.

