Dayton, OH

UD resumes COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
DAYTON — The University of Dayton has resumed its vaccine requirement for all employees to comply with federal rules.

UD had paused the vaccine mandate in early December after a federal judge in Kentucky issued an injunction prohibiting the federal government from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

>>Previous Report: University of Dayton pauses employee COVID vaccine requirement after federal court ruling

On Monday, President Joe Biden’s mandate went into effect that requires companies with 100 or more workers to have a fully vaccinated staff, or comply masking and with regular testing.

The University of Dayton is now restarting that mandate requiring all employees, including student employees, to be vaccinated by Feb. 9, according to a news release.

>>Insurers directed by Biden to cover 8 at-home COVID-19 tests per person per month

Any employee can request a medial or religious exemption, but even those who are exempt will be required to undergo and report weekly COVID-19 testing, according to the release. Employees will be responsible for securing their own proctored COVID-19 tests and providing the results to their supervisor.

Employees who work exclusively from home and outside are exempt from the vaccination and testing requirements, according to the release.

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Friday about the legal challenge to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s mandate for the vaccine. A decision could come any time.

>>Vaccine mandate for businesses with 100+ workers now in effect as SCOTUS mulls decision

UD said protocols and requirements are subject to change pending court decisions, government rules and conditions on campus or in the community.

Jon Gotti
4d ago

DO NOT CONSENT TO UNTESTED EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGICAL INJECTIONS. something the media won't tell you, ALL THE ANIMALS DIED DURING TESTING OF THESE EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGICAL INJECTIONS.

Jon Gotti
4d ago

Do not consent. do not comply. United non-compliance is the only way forward. if people keep complying this will never end. they will continue to say you need more injections and more restrictions on and on until your freedom is gone or until you are dead. this was NEVER about a virus. this is 5th generational covert unrestricted biological warfare and psychological warfare operations being waged against the American people and the world.

