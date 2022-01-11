ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MDTA Board Names William Pines as Acting Executive Director

 5 days ago

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board has named William Pines, PE, PMP, CCM as Acting Executive Director of the 1,800-employee agency that oversees the state's eight toll facilities and the DriveEzMD Maryland system, effective immediately. Mr. Pines has served as Chief Operating Officer of the MDTA since 2020....

whatsupmag.com

Hogan Appoints Karen R. Toles to the Maryland House of Delegates

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Karen R. Toles to the Maryland House of Delegates, representing Legislative District 25 in Prince George’s County. She was nominated by the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee. “I am confident that Ms. Toles will represent the citizens of...
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Expansion of Re-Fund The Police Initiative Announced

Governor Hogan Announces Expanded, $500 Million Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Reintroduction of Major Crime Legislation. Makes Increased Support for Police, Crime Control, and Victim Protection Services a Three-Year Initiative. Will Again Press General Assembly to Pass Overwhelmingly Popular, Common Sense Violent Firearm Offenders and Judicial Transparency Measures. Directs Division of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Health Officer Issues Public Safety Order Continuing Face Covering Requirement

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER DR. KALYANARAMAN ISSUES PUBLIC SAFETY ORDER CONTINUING FACE COVERING REQUIREMENT UNTIL JANUARY 31, 2022. Annapolis, Md – On January 7th, as Anne Arundel County continued to experience rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths amid the extremely contagious omicron variant, Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman declared a Public Safety Order pursuant to state law to require face coverings in indoor public areas and outdoor public settings where distancing isn’t feasible.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

01/07: 2025 Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Goals Unlikely to be Met

Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. 2025 Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Goals Unlikely to be Met. Last week’s unsurprising news is the unfortunate realization that the Chesapeake Bay watershed states of Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania are unlikely to meet their pollution limit goals as set by the EPA by the target 2025 deadline outlined in the Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint. For those of you counting, that’s just three short years away. This news comes from a newly-released Chesapeake Bay Foundation report, which tracked the states’ progress in nitrogen and phosphorus pollution reduction via a variety infrastructural mitigation strategies, policies, and practices. The report also cites urban and suburban development (and by consequence stormwater runoff), and agriculture, as some of the largest contributors to pollution in the Bay watershed. In 2020, CBF filed suit against the EPA for lack of enforcing the clean water blueprint. That suit is still pending before U.S. District Court in Washington.
AGRICULTURE
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Proclaims Korean American Day in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed Jan. 13, 2022 as Korean American Day in Maryland. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan to commemorate 119 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903. In October, Governor Hogan officially opened the State of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Criticizes Federal Response To COVID-19 Surge In CBS Interview

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan criticized the federal government’s response to a surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained the state’s hospitals during an interview on CBS News’ Face The Nation program Sunday morning. Fourteen of the state’s hospitals are operating under crisis standards of care and patient numbers are almost double those from one year ago. Over the past week, the state has seen a decrease in key metrics like hospitalizations and positivity, but Hogan said he is hesitant to call it a downward trend yet. “We did a lot of things to try to help increase the...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

MDTA names new Acting Executive Director

