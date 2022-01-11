MDTA Board Names William Pines as Acting Executive Director

Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. 2025 Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Goals Unlikely to be Met. Last week’s unsurprising news is the unfortunate realization that the Chesapeake Bay watershed states of Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania are unlikely to meet their pollution limit goals as set by the EPA by the target 2025 deadline outlined in the Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint. For those of you counting, that’s just three short years away. This news comes from a newly-released Chesapeake Bay Foundation report, which tracked the states’ progress in nitrogen and phosphorus pollution reduction via a variety infrastructural mitigation strategies, policies, and practices. The report also cites urban and suburban development (and by consequence stormwater runoff), and agriculture, as some of the largest contributors to pollution in the Bay watershed. In 2020, CBF filed suit against the EPA for lack of enforcing the clean water blueprint. That suit is still pending before U.S. District Court in Washington.

