We love the chicken wing here at The Infatuation, and we're always on the hunt for a satisfying pile of good ones. Unfortunately, there isn't much saucy satisfaction to be had in this city. Most wings around here suck worse than an episode of Top Chef Texas. There are some serviceable options here and there, most of which are of the BBQ or Asian variety, but when it comes to the Buffalo stuff, pickins are slim. The general consensus seems to be that Atomic Wings is the best in town. Atomic Wings? Really? This is what happens when people listen to people on Yelp.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO