'RHOSLC' Mary Cosby Walked Away From $18k Payout For Reunion No-Show, Accused Cult Leader's Low Salary Revealed Amid Affair Rumors

God is quaking. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Mary Cosby will not appear in the season-two reunion of the hit Bravo reality show. After unfolding her hands at the altar of wire fraud, bathtubs, giant buses, and shady dinner invitations, Mary Cosby was absent from Bravo’s reunion taping, a source confirmed to Vulture, and it seems very likely that Miss Cosby will also not appear on season three of the show. To Variety, another source close to the show said, “By not showing up to the reunion, which is required for the cast, she has sealed her fate.” Cosby has not commented on the speculation, although she did break her Instagram hiatus on January 8, posting a cryptic message about “bad reality TV” and using one too many hashtags: “#racism #is #reason #to #walk.” Whether Cosby chose to #walk, or was told to leave due to some form of divine intervention, all signs point to a departure announcement soon — all we need is Andy Cohen’s final word.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO