CNN– The United States Postal Service is saying the 2021 holiday season was one for the books. The Postal Service says, between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, it delivered more than 13 billion packages and pieces of mail to mailboxes and front steps, taking an average 2.7 days per delivery. To help deliver all those gifts, more than 40,000 seasonal workers were hired to help out, on top of their already 200,000 full-time and part-time employees.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO