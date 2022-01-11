ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Personalized smart guns, which allow only verified users to shoot, may become available in US

By Michelle Shen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NML23_0dinOSuz00

Personalized smart guns, which can be fired only by verified users , may be arriving to U.S. markets.

Smart guns are meant to prevent unauthorized people from firing guns in the hopes of keeping someone like a child or a convicted criminal from using the weapons.

According to the Giffords Law Center , an organization dedicated to preventing gun violence and created by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., there are two main ways smart guns can verify users.

The first is radio frequency identification (RFID) tokens, such as bracelets, watches, rings and other wearable devices, that verify gun users based on proximity to the token.

The second is biometric recognition technology that activates a gun after identifying biological features like a fingerprint, palm print or grip.

Gun violence across America: Many states were already advancing new gun rules this year, even before recent mass shootings

While the NRA doesn’t oppose the development of smart guns, it opposes any law prohibiting Americans from acquiring or possessing guns that don’t have smart gun technology, according to the NRA website .

Biofire, a company based in Colorado, is developing smart guns with fingerprint authentication technology.

Gun company LodeStar Works plans to launch a smart gun with RFID technology, according to its website. LodeStar Works unveiled its 9mm smart handgun for shareholders and investors in Boise, Idaho, last Friday. Another company, SmartGunz LLC, says law enforcement agents are beta-testing its product, according to Reuters .

NRA blocks smart guns : Proponents of 'smart guns' say NRA is the main obstacle

LodeStar Works says on its website that unlike other authentication technologies, such as fingerprint, RFID works reliably indoors and outdoors under all conditions.

Smart guns have been the source of debate. On one hand, household guns are often used by young people in violence against themselves or others, and data shows that about 380,000 guns are stolen from gun owners each year, according to the Giffords Law Center. The National Shooting Sports Foundation , however, has raised concerns about the reliability of the technology and says gun owners may be placed in a life-and-death situation that requires quick deployment.

You can reach the author @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Personalized smart guns, which allow only verified users to shoot, may become available in US

Comments / 34

John Tonso
4d ago

There is so such thing as a "smart gun". A chunk of plastic and metal with a couple of chips attached or with an rfid identifier close by has no innate intelligence. There is nothing smart about this gimmick industry. How does the fingerprint reader function through a glove? Or a sweaty hand locks out the weapon at the critical moment and you are dead. There is no substitute for solid, old school technology, Aim and pull the mechanically operated trigger. Bang and you are safe.

Reply
11
Ronald Schergen
4d ago

And will do nothing to stop the gangs and felons they will used the ones with out it or just find someone to disable it

Reply
8
Mr. Maz
4d ago

Let the Democrats try them out first. Better yet give them to the guys who protect the politicians, I’m sure they won’t mind.

Reply(1)
4
Related
knowtechie.com

2022 could be the year of the smart gun

A couple of companies are working on a new type of handgun that will only be able to be fired by verified individuals. Smart guns, as they are being called, have been a topic of discussion for some time now and it looks like we may see the first couple of iterations coming to market sometime this year.
ELECTRONICS
uticaphoenix.net

Smart Guns with Firing Authorization are Finally Coming to the US – TechEBlog

LodeStar Works and SmartGunz LLC are finally bringing smart guns to the US. Both companies are beta testing their firearms with law enforcement agents currently and unlike earlier models, the LodeStar smart gun boasts a fingerprint reader and a near-field communication (NFC) chip activated by a smartphone app as well as a PIN pad. The gun can be authorized for more than one user if necessary. Read more for a video and additional information.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CharlotteObserver.com

Smart Guns Are Here. Eventually!

Smart guns, equipped with fingerprint readers, passcodes and a way to lock and unlock them from a smartphone, could finally hit the U.S market this year, ending two decades of waiting and opposition. LodeStar Works, a Pennsylvania-based company, unveiled its 9mm smart handgun last Friday, according to Reuters. On its...
ELECTRONICS
Washington Times

Smart guns with user recognition will hit U.S. market this year

So-called smart guns that only verified users can fire will become available commercially in the U.S. this year, shaking up an industry excited to court first-time gun owners but concerned about keeping the government from mandating the technology. Gunsmiths such as SmartGunz LLC in Kansas, LodeStar in Pennsylvania and Biofire...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
WSYX ABC6

'Smart' guns headed to US, advocates warn of mandates

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Nearly 500 Americans die from unintentional firearm injuries each year, and it’s estimated that roughly 400,000 guns are stolen every year. In 2021, there were at least 342 unintentional shootings by children. Subsequently, 219 children were hurt and 141 died. A young child grabs a gun and accidentally shoots themselves, a friend or a family member nearly every day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
techxplore.com

A safer gun?: 'Smart' pistols headed to US market

"Smart" pistols designed to limit who can shoot them are poised to hit the booming US firearm market this year, taking aim at spiking gun deaths as federal lawmakers remain deadlocked on any new restrictions. Questions over reliability and political fights have bedeviled the technology for decades, but backers say...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden DOJ announces new gun control rule

The Justice Department on Monday announced a new federal gun control rule aimed at ensuring gun owners have secure storage devices. Under the new rule, federally approved gun sellers will be required to have gun storage or safety devices available onsite for potential buyers as required by the Gun Control Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AllOutdoor.com

NEW For 2022: Federal HST .357 Magnum Personal Defense

The .357 Magnum caliber has earned itself quite the reputation as a man stopper. In my favorite video game as a child, it was the one bullet that went through walls. Even those with no knowledge of firearms know the name “.357 Magnum”. Well, all of this is true for a reason. To this day, the caliber finds itself on the hips of police officers and in the pants of armed civilians. To give it a bit more gusto, Federal has added it to one of the company’s most successful lines of Personal Defense ammunition. New for 2022, this is Federal HST .357 Magnum.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Smart Gun#Gun Law#The Giffords Law Center#Rfid#Americans#Lodestar Works#Smartgunz Llc#Reuters
Vice

FBI Honeypot Phone Company Anom Shipped Over 100 Phones to the United States

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Anom, the encrypted phone company secretly commandeered by the FBI and which surreptitiously provided all of its users’ messages to the authorities, shipped many more devices into the U.S. than previously understood, according to multiple files obtained by Motherboard.
CELL PHONES
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
mediaite.com

WATCH: Arizona GOP Lawmaker Bolts When Asked About Signing Fake Electoral Certificate Declaring Trump Won

A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
ARIZONA STATE
Black Enterprise

New Hampshire Court Rules White Woman Who Threatened Black Child Violated Civil Rights Law

A New Hampshire court ruled a woman violated the state’s civil rights law when she called a Black child a racial slur and threatened to kneel on his neck. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Kristina Graper, 51, was accused of threatening a Black child in a new Hampshire park in May after he accidentally broke her son’s toy in a park. Graper called the 9-year-old boy a racial slur after he broke the toy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Complex

Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump If He ‘Refused to Step Down’ After 2020 Election

A man from Rockaway Beach, New York has been charged with threatening to kill former POTUS Donald Trump. Per Reuters, 72-year-old Thomas Welnicki was charged on Monday and is alleged to have voluntarily made his threats known to both the Secret Service and Capitol Police. In Jan. 7-dated court documents viewed by Complex, Welnicki is alleged to have “knowingly and willfully threatened to kill, kidnap, and inflict bodily harm upon a former president.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

352K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy