‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 premieres tonight: How to watch, stream for free, cast, trailer

The CW Network announced today that Season 6 of flagship series Riverdale, originally slated to resume March 6, will now return with new episodes two weeks later, March 20. The change stems from the rescheduling of the Critics Choice Awards. Postponed from Jan. 9 due to the current Omicron surge, the awards show, broadcast by the CW and simulcast by TBS, will now take place March 13, the organization said yesterday. The rescheduled Critics Choice Awards would’ve pre-empted Riverdale just one week after the show’s spring premiere in its new Sunday 8 PM slot. A March 20 start would allow for an uninterrupted run. An original episode of the HBCU Marching Band docu-series March will air from 9-10 PM on March 6 as previously announced. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO