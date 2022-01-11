ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 premieres tonight: How to watch, stream for free, cast, trailer

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Superman & Lois” premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). According to The CW, “Superman & Lois” dives into how the “Man of Steel” and Metropolis’ famous journalist,...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Tulloch
Person
Dylan Walsh
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Emmanuelle Chriqui
TVLine

Superman & Lois Boss Tackles Those Season 2 Premiere Shake-Ups, Including [Spoiler]'s Explosive Arrival

Superman & Lois returned to The CW for its second season on Tuesday, introducing a new enemy, a new friend (with benefits) and an otherworldly mystery that will continue to unfold in the coming weeks. Let’s dive right in, shall we? Much of the drama in this first hour came from Lois’ inability to wrap her brain around the Natalie situation, constantly ping-ponging between feeling like she should be drawn to her daughter-from-another-earth and wondering why she isn’t. “It’s the weirdest relationship you can imagine, such a bizarre situation,” showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine. “They’re both emotionally strong women, so it was...
TV SERIES
dailyplanetdc.com

‘Superman & Lois’ soars back for season two

The premiere episode for “Superman & Lois'” second season is flying onto The CW tonight, Jan. 11, 2022, at 8/7c. It will be available to stream for free the next day on The CW app or on their website. Titled “What Lies Beneath,” DC’s latest television hit follows...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman Lois#Superman And Lois Lane#Directv#Metropolis#Verizon Fios#At T#Dish
thecinemaholic.com

Superman and Lois Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast and Spoilers

‘Superman & Lois’ season 2 is set to bring lots of action and drama to the table as Clark struggles both on the superhero and family front. His professional relationship with the US authorities is almost in shambles. At the same time, he is hopelessly drifting apart from Lois. Even his sons will land themselves in difficult situations while Clark will be busy dusting off blame and accusation. If you want to know more about what to expect from the second season premiere, we have got you covered!
TV SERIES
Deadline

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Here is Deadline’s latest list of renewals and cancellations for TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2021 to the present (excluding syndicated shows). First-year series are in bold. Note that some shows listed as canceled are airing their final seasons. Keep checking back as we add to the list, and email here for additions and omissions. For the list of 2020-21 renewals and cancellations, click here. ABC United We Fall (canceled; one season) CBS Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (renewed for Season 3) CSI: Vegas (renewed for Season 2) Fox Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Seasons 12 & 13) Family Guy (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20) Fantasy...
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Superman & Lois returns and Naomi arrives on The CW

The CW's newest superhero series Naomi debuts, from EP Ava DuVernay and starring newcomer Kaci Walfall, who tells us about the connection she feels with the character. "I could relate to her. We're both teenagers. I started the show when I was 16, she's 16, I'm 17. So there's a lot of parallels within our life," Walfall tells EW. "And the big question of the show is, Who am I? And that's a question, especially as a teenager, I ask myself all the time."
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Superman And Lois Showrunner On Premiere’s ‘Bizarre’ Natalie Situation And The Lane Family In Season 2

Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois, “What Lies Beneath.”. After months of behind-the-scenes teases, The CW's Superman & Lois finally returned for its Season 2 premiere, and it packed a lot into a single installment. Following the events of the Season 1 finale, Smallville is in the process of trying to get back to “normal,” but that's proving to be a bit more difficult for the Kent family. With John Henry Irons’ daughter, Natalie, making a surprise visit (from an alternate Earth, no less), the situation with the Irons' and Lois got a lot more bizarre. On top of that, the the Lane family will be getting into a lot this season, according to the showrunner.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

David Ramsey to Star in ‘Justice U’ Drama at The CW

David Ramsey isn’t done with his time in the Arrowverse. The actor will reprise his role as Arrow’s John Diggle and star in drama Justice U for The CW. The project, which is currently in development, is written by Michael Narducci (The Vampire Diaries) and Zoanne Clack (Grey’s Anatomy) and has quietly been in the works for months. Ramsey will also direct the pilot should The CW opt to move forward with the script. The directing gig is part of an overall deal Ramsey has signed with Berlanti Productions that will see the actor helm and guest star in multiple episodes of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ & ‘FBI’ Top Tuesday Primetime; ‘Superman & Lois’ & ‘Naomi’ Premieres Mark 2021-22 Season Highs For The CW

This Is Us and FBI returned as the winners of primetime as the series’ latest episodes topped demo rating and viewers, respectively, on Tuesday night. NBC’s This Is Us once again marked broadcast television’s highest-rated program per Nielsen fast affiliates, earning a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.87 million viewers. Slightly down from the previous week’s final-season premiere (1.0, 5.26M), the latest episode introduced Vanessa Bell Calloway as Edie, a new character. Read more about how she entered the This Is Us scene here. Leading into This Is Us on Tuesday was NBC’s freshman comedies American Auto (0.5, 2.43M) and Grand...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Friday TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Hits Season High in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Undercover Boss (with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating), Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo. UCB and Magnum landed in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win, while Blue Bloods led Friday in total audience — and with a season high. Over on ABC, Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) slipped from last week’s season highs. Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped. The CW’s Nancy Drew dropped a few eyeballs (420K) but apparently ticked back up to a 0.1 rating. ABC’s 20/20 and NBC’s Dateline also landed in that six-way demo tie, both pulling 0.5s Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
TVLine

David Ramsey Returns to Batwoman — Is Diggle Friends With [Spoiler]?

Arrow‘s John Diggle will return to Gotham City when David Ramsey makes his second appearance on The CW’s Batwoman next month. Diggle first visited Gotham late in Batwoman Season 2, as part of Ramsey’s tour of multiple Arrowverse series. During that first visit, Dig befriended Luke Fox, who was spoiling for a fight with the man who had shot him. Bonding over stories of losing their fathers at young ages, Diggle counseled Luke to not choose violent vengeance. (Read full recap here.) Then, speaking to Diggle’s larger, umbrella arc during that crossover tour — which was ostensibly about his Green Lantern destiny,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Riverdale’ Midseason Return On the CW Delayed By Critics Choice Awards Move

The CW Network announced today that Season 6 of flagship series Riverdale, originally slated to resume March 6, will now return with new episodes two weeks later, March 20. The change stems from the rescheduling of the Critics Choice Awards. Postponed from Jan. 9 due to the current Omicron surge, the awards show, broadcast by the CW and simulcast by TBS, will now take place March 13, the organization said yesterday.  The rescheduled Critics Choice Awards would’ve pre-empted Riverdale just one week after the show’s spring premiere in its new Sunday 8 PM slot. A March 20 start would allow for an uninterrupted run. An original episode of the HBCU Marching Band docu-series March will air from 9-10 PM on March 6 as previously announced. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Degrassi Reboot Ordered at HBO Max

The Degrassi franchise is making a comeback. HBO Max on Thursday confirmed a series order for Degrassi, which will consist of 10 hour-long episodes and premiere in 2023. The new series hails from showrunners Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things, The Royals), and is described as “a reprise of the original teen drama” that will focus on a new group of teenagers and school faculty “living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart.” The show will travel “deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters,...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy