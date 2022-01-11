ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Winner hits progressive jackpot on poker winning nearly $1M

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s one very happy poker player in Las Vegas after winning nearly $1 million with a Mega Progressive jackpot.

According to a post on Twitter, the Flamingo Las Vegas said a Caesars Rewards member was playing Face Up Pai Gow and won $968,167 plus they also hit a $5,000 Fortune Bonus.

The Flamingo released photos of the winning poker hand. No other details on the winner were released.

