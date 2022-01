The highly anticipated Dying Light 2 Stay Human will finally come out next month. Once that happens, it will inevitably become the talk of the town for a while until the next big release arrives. In the middle of all the marketing hype, though, former Dying Light developers have prepared a project of their own. That project comes in the form of Forever Skies, “a first-person action survival sci-fi game that takes place on a destroyed and deserted Earth in the wake of a massive ecological disaster.” Just today, Forever Skies received its first teaser trailer, so players can finally catch a glimpse of what this ambitious new game has in store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO