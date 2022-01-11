Kanye West documentary 'Jeen-yuhs' to arrive on Netflix Feb. 16

You don’t have to be a genius to know that Ye (formerly Kanye West) has impacted music over the past two decades. But why not see it from the jeen-yuhs himself anyway? Ye documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is set to premiere February 16 on Netflix and air over three weeks, the streamer announced on January 10. The announcement came with a new teaser for the doc, featuring Ye speaking to rapper Rhymefest in 2002. “Me and Fest got into an argument,” Ye says in the clip. “I feel like he disrespected me, man. Tried to say I wasn’t a genius, shit.” Fest replies, “But who are you to call yourself a genius?” The teaser also features a number of clips from over the years, including Ye with Jay-Z and Pharrell; his debut event for The Life of Pablo; and footage of his late mother, Donda.

