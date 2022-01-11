ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kanye West documentary 'Jeen-yuhs' to arrive on Netflix Feb. 16

By KHALID LAWS, THE NATIONAL DESK
KMPH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the official trailer for Ye's upcoming documentary "Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy." "Who are you to call yourself a genius?," friend and longtime collaborator Rhymefest asks a young Kanye (Ye). Described as a...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kanye West Vows to ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ in New Single ‘Eazy’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped a new single, collaborating with rapper The Game. In the new track “Eazy,” Ye tackles his impending divorce with Kim Kardashian West and their shared custody of their four children. The rapper mentions comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with Kardashian. “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye raps on the new single. Ye shared a teaser for “Eazy” on Instagram on Friday evening, posting a picture of a skinned monkey with the caption “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.” The Game and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Doc to Hit Theaters Nationwide Ahead of Netflix Release

Kanye West is getting the big-screen treatment. In a move that bucks Netflix convention, Act 1 of the highly anticipated three-part West documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will get a nationwide release in theaters from Iconic Events, the company behind David Byrne’s American Utopia. The doc, directed by Coodie & Chike, will hit theaters on Feb. 10, one week before the start of Netflix’s rollout. jeen-yuhs had been poised to be one of the hottest tickets at Sundance with its scheduled world premiere on Jan. 23. But on Jan. 5, the film festival scrapped plans for an in-person event due to Covid...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Donda West
Person
Rhymefest
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: Kanye West’s “jeen-yuhs”

Netflix has premiered the trailer for “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” a three-part documentary about rapper, designer and billionaire Kanye West. The project is said to be “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

jeen-yuhs Walks to a February 16 Release on Netflix

You don’t have to be a genius to know that Ye (formerly Kanye West) has impacted music over the past two decades. But why not see it from the jeen-yuhs himself anyway? Ye documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is set to premiere February 16 on Netflix and air over three weeks, the streamer announced on January 10. The announcement came with a new teaser for the doc, featuring Ye speaking to rapper Rhymefest in 2002. “Me and Fest got into an argument,” Ye says in the clip. “I feel like he disrespected me, man. Tried to say I wasn’t a genius, shit.” Fest replies, “But who are you to call yourself a genius?” The teaser also features a number of clips from over the years, including Ye with Jay-Z and Pharrell; his debut event for The Life of Pablo; and footage of his late mother, Donda.
TV & VIDEOS
The FADER

Watch the new teaser for Netflix’s Kanye West docuseries

The first installment of Netflix's highly anticipated Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs will be released in theaters on February 10, with the entire three-part series available to stream on February 16. Above, you can watch a new trailer for the series – it features footage of West over the years in the studio with figures like Pharrell and JAY-Z, getting mouth surgery after the car accident that led to "Through The Wire," and visiting his childhood Chicago home.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Film Star#Coodie Chike#Rolling Stone
Pitchfork

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Hits Theaters Next Month

Act 1 of Netflix’s three-part documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is getting a nationwide theatrical release on February 10, Rolling Stone reports. The first part of the film will hit theaters ahead of its Netflix premiere on February 16. Netflix issued new a teaser trailer with the release date earlier today (January 10). The clip includes footage of Kanye West (now legally known as Ye), scored by Caroline Shaw’s “Partita for 8 Voices.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Kim Kardashian is Reportedly Livid at Kanye West After Wild Interview Focuses on Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious at Kanye West over his recent interview. The fashion mogul recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee where he hurled multiple accusations at his estranged wife Kim amid their ongoing divorce –– one of the claims being that he was stopped by security from entering her home during one of his latest visits with his kids.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kanye West’s recent behaviour is a magnification of what we all go through after a breakup

We’re less than two weeks into the new year. While most of us have managed to drag ourselves back to the day job, are clinging on to our Veganuary goals (just about), and staring longingly at the exercise equipment we vowed we’d make more use of, the celebrities of our time – namely Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – are already ploughing into 2022, at least where their love lives are concerned.In February 2021 news broke that the reality star had filed for divorce from the rapper, just shy of seven years after she and West wed in Italy in...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West Says Kardashian Kids Raised by Nannies, Cameras in New Song

Kanye West got a lot off his chest in his new song with The Game -- and most of it was aimed at his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian ... not to mention his own kids. The track, "Eazy," dropped early Saturday, and as expected ... Ye laid into Pete Davidson. But that's not even the real takeaway in our minds -- indeed, he says he wants to beat PD's ass, but his main beef seems to be with Kim ... and how he thinks she's raising their brood.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Kanye West Begins New Romance, He Allegedly Has Feelings About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

As the weeks were winding down in 2021, Kanye West was making a seriously public effort to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian. He even copped to all his wrongdoings and mistakes in their relationship that led to her filing for divorce in February. However, the rapper has also (in the same timeframe) been linked to not one, not two but three women. His latest romance just recently started but, not-so-surprisingly, West still apparently has feelings about Kardashian and her new beau (Pete Davidson) getting more serious.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy