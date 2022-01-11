ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy to hold auditions ahead of upcoming season

By Murry Lee
 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy (MECCA) is planning several concerts for the spring of 2022, and they are hoping to grow by holding auditions.

A release from MECCA states that auditions from the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held at Munsey Church on South Roan Street in Johnson City on Jan. 17. Auditions will last from 4-5:30 p.m.

Auditions for the Emory Virginia Children’s Choir will be held at the chapel on the Emory & Henry College campus on Jan 20. Those auditions will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. as well.

In order to audition, MECCA states children must be in third grade or higher. Young singers will audition in small groups with no necessary preparation, according to the release.

The auditions will take roughly 25 minutes and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about MECCA, contact Jane DeLoach Morison, the artistic director, at 423-914-9082 or click here .

WJHL

ETSU radiology grad speaks on breaking barriers as a teen mom

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Overcoming adversity against tough odds, one woman is hoping to advocate for a small sliver of the population – mothers who become pregnant as teenagers. “Did you know that less than 2% of teen moms obtain a bachelor’s degree by the age of 30? In May, at age 23, I will […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Cherokee High School hosts breakfast for first responders

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cherokee High School treated first responders to a free breakfast Thursday morning. Hawkins County Schools officials said the meal was a way to say “thank you” to those who protect the community. “There’s not very many opportunities we have to thank our folks that support us behind the scenes in our […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Schools increases substitute teacher pay rates

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Board of Education on Friday voted unanimously to increase substitute teacher pay rates throughout the school system. Beginning on Jan. 21, substitute pay for retired teachers will increase to $110 daily, and all other substitutes will see $80 daily — up from $100 and $70 daily, respectively. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
