Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy to hold auditions ahead of upcoming season
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy (MECCA) is planning several concerts for the spring of 2022, and they are hoping to grow by holding auditions.
A release from MECCA states that auditions from the East Tennessee Children's Choir will be held at Munsey Church on South Roan Street in Johnson City on Jan. 17. Auditions will last from 4-5:30 p.m.
Auditions for the Emory Virginia Children’s Choir will be held at the chapel on the Emory & Henry College campus on Jan 20. Those auditions will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. as well.
In order to audition, MECCA states children must be in third grade or higher. Young singers will audition in small groups with no necessary preparation, according to the release.
The auditions will take roughly 25 minutes and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about MECCA, contact Jane DeLoach Morison, the artistic director, at 423-914-9082 or click here .
