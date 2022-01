Last week, the Hazard Police Department arrested a man for several charges including trafficking, possession and more. According to a citation, on Jan. 7, HPD Officer Michael Ritchie wrote that he, Patrolman Gross and Lt. Holbrook responded to a drug overdose complaint at an apartment on Laurel Street. Upon arrival, the caller advised the male subject that was overdosing was given Narcan twice and left the scene on foot. Officers, the citation said, observed a male subject matching the description walking a very fast pace towards Broadway Street.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO