Origin Sports Sizzle Reel

Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO