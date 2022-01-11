ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 22: EA Responds To High-Profile Accounts Being Hacked

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a number of high-profile FIFA 22 Ultimate Team traders reporting that their accounts have been hacked and drained of FIFA points and in-game currency, EA has responded by saying an investigation is underway and work is being done to restore everything these players have lost. EA shared its...

www.ign.com

Taylor Daily Press

FIFA Streamer accounts hacked and players and FUT coins stolen

A number of prominent FIFA broadcasters have lost their coins and FUT players after their accounts were hacked. The EA is currently investigating hacks. A British newspaper reported that Daily Mirror. The hacks managed to happen with a simple chat trick in the EA Helpdesk. Using the player name or PSN ID associated with an EA account, hackers were able to obtain email addresses from those accounts via the EA Help Live chat feature. Passwords can also be easily changed in this way.
FIFA
infosecurity-magazine.com

Phishers Take Over FIFA 22 Accounts

Cyber-criminals are using social engineering attacks to take over accounts belonging to players of the Electronic Arts video game FIFA 22. In a statement released Tuesday, Electronic Arts said that multiple player accounts had been compromised and that it was working with the rightful owners of the accounts to restore access.
FIFA
The Independent

Fifa 22 players are having their accounts taken over by unknown ‘hackers’, EA admits

High-profile Fifa 22 players have had their Ultimate Team accounts stolen by hackers, EA has said.The attackers were able to steal their accounts using “threats and other ‘social engineering’ methods” that targeted EA’s customer service team, it said, allowing them to get access to the digital goods that were stored inside.Those digital goods have included thousands of pounds worth of digital currency, according to those who have been affected.The attacks targeted Ultimate Team “traders”, who work to swap the valuable cards that are at the centre of the game mode and use them to generate the coins that work as currency within...
FIFA
IGN

Upcoming ARPG Torchlight: Infinite Enters Closed Beta

Torchlight: Infinite is a new entry in the long-running ARPG Torchlight franchise coming to PC, iOS, and Android that also happens to be a sequel to Torchlight 2. While there is no release date beyond 2022, sign-ups for the game’s closed beta are now open. Those interested to participate...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

EA apologises for ‘FIFA 22’ hacking issues

EA Sports has apologised for the recent FIFA 22 hacking issues and has provided an update on how they plan to improve account security. The publisher revealed how the accounts were accessed in a statement, confirming previous reports that the hackers were exploiting EA’s live chat. “Over the last...
FIFA
IGN

Nobody Saves the World Late-Game Gameplay

Ahead of Nobody Saves the World's debut on Xbox and PC on January 18 (including on Xbox Game Pass), IGN can exclusively debut late-game gameplay from Drinkbox Studios' new game. Two developers from Drinkbox highlight Nobody Saves the World's unique form- and power-swapping gameplay, and how mixing and matching powers can work via online co-op much later in the game, via this new gameplay. Drinkbox showcases the Path of Doom in this new NSTW demo, a series of arenas that players need to complete to get to one of Nobody Saves the World's later overworld areas, as well as the Ancient Mine and more. Highlights include a look at high-level gameplay using forms like the Necromancer and Robot, how their powers work and how they can interact, and how fighting in Nobody Saves the World's later gameplay can differ from early areas seen in past demos. You'll also get to meet some of the Thieves Guild, one of the three guilds that will be a source of sidequests players will encounter in Nobody Saves the World. Players will be able to switch among over 15 Forms in the full game, mixing and matching more than 80 abilities, some of which can be seen in this new late-game gameplay, while embarking on a quest to save the world, leveling up your Forms, and more. Nobody Saves the World is set to be released on January 18 on Xbox consoles including Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One, as well as PC. Drinkbox's new game will be available via Game Pass and includes an online multiplayer co-op for players on the same platform ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends Arceus is Already On Sale Before Release

Pokemon Legends Arceus is almost here, and if you're looking to pick it up on release day, January 28, then you're in luck. If you preorder the game from Amazon right now you can save $5 on your purchase (see here). This is a remarkable deal, especially considering it's rare...
VIDEO GAMES
