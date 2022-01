Cleveland Cavs forward Kevin Love entered the season open to any and all trade scenarios. It was a wise stance for Love to take, given his age and the relative youth of the roster in Cleveland. However, the Cavs have surprised many in the NBA, as they are currently 24-18 and hold the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, this resurgence has caused Love to have a new outlook on a trade.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO