We're loving Venus' unusual coat color. She's all gray, even her eyes! This sweet girl can be a tad shy, but with a little time and TLC, we're sure she'll warm right up!. This sweet angel came into Pet Savers with two other dogs and can't wait for someone to come fall in love with her and take her home! She's been spayed and is now up to date on her shots. Meet Venus today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO