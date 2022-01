BOISE, Idaho — After seven years as a crime fighter and a loyal defender of The City of Trees, the Boise Police Department announced the retirement of its K9 Geno on Friday. Geno has worked with Boise PD since July 2014 and went on over 1,500 street deployments during his time with the department. Boise PD said Geno also apprehended seven and forced nearly 70 "bad guys" to surrender in his seven-year career.

