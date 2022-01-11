David Guetta sweetly shouts out Olivia Rodrigo: “I love that we keep inspiring each other”

New year, new Future Rave. After sending their final Future Rave venture of 2021—”Alive Again” with Roland Clark—to streaming platforms in early December, David Guetta and MORTEN are immediately making their collaborative presence felt in 2022 with the release of “Permanence.” The spry, synth-led number is a familiar gem of Guetta and MORTEN’s Future Rave treasure trove; the unreleased track first surfaced at the end of 2019, and was reported by Guetta to be a Jack Back ID. In the time separating the then and the now, “Permanence” reared its melody-threaded head in several of Guetta and MORTEN’s sets, acquiring staple status and ultimately, shedding its Jack Back association to becme an addition to the future rave arsenal that’s emblematic of what Guetta and MORTEN call “Future Rave 2.0—a spinoff of their joint signature. Coming to a subwoofer at a venue near you, “Permanence” is out now via Tiësto‘s Musical Freedom.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO