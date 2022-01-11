ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Guetta sweetly shouts out Olivia Rodrigo: “I love that we keep inspiring each other”

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo recently celebrated the first anniversary of her debut single “drivers license,” but it appears she had a fan well before she took over the radio. DJ David Guetta shared on Monday an adorable throwback of a...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

Joshua Bassett Unfollows Olivia Rodrigo On Instagram

Joshua Basset, the rumored subject of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song, “Drivers License” appears to have unfollowed his High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star. Pop Crave tweeted the news Wednesday (January 4th), just weeks after Bassett admitted to GQ that he hadn’t spoken to Rodrigo since the release of her debut single last January.
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Alesso says Katy Perry “nailed it” in their new video for “When I’m Gone”: “She’s definitely the star”

The video for “When I’m Gone,” Katy Perry‘s new collaboration with Swedish DJ/producer Alesso, debuted Monday night on ESPN during the College Football Playoff National Championship. The clip features Katy performing complicated choreography while rocking a number of super-sexy looks, and Alesso says deserves serious props for pulling it off.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
David Guetta
101 WIXX

Adele creates modern Garden of Eden for “Oh My God” music video

Adele started off her 2022 with a bang by releasing the music video for “Oh My God,” which is rife with symbolism and metaphors. The most obvious reference is to the Garden of Eden with the video’s inclusion of apples, a snake and ring lights styled like halos. The clip starts with an apple positioned on an empty chair, symbolizing a temptation that haunts Adele throughout the song until she finally indulges herself with it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Dj#Oliviarodrigo#French
purewow.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s Hairstylist Reveals the Break-Out Trends for 2022

Y2K is here to stay. From TikTok to runways and red carpets, the appetite for early 2000s aesthetics doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. As Clayton Hawkins, a celebrity hairstylist and Tangle Teezer stylist ambassador, predicts: “The early 2000s revival will be bigger than ever in 2022. People are loving all the buns, braids and crimped textures from the era because they’re joyful—and we all need a little magic these days.”
HAIR CARE
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates ‘Drivers License’ Anniversary With Throwback Clip: Watch

Last month Olivia Rodrigo was celebrating her first tour selling out. This month, she’s celebrating her breakthrough single, “Drivers License,” turning one. “happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 8). “I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101 WIXX

Adele posts extended teaser for upcoming “Oh My God” music video

Adele is tantalizing fans with another sneak peek of her upcoming “Oh My God” music video, but it does little to answer why she’s dressed up like a ’60s fashionista. The music video, which premieres Wednesday, boasts a large cast and some gutsy stunts. Among the snippets are people dressed exactly like Adele, a man flipping over a chair engulfed in flames, interpretive dancers writhing on a mattress and people smashing props on the stage.
MUSIC
NME

Beyoncé sings with her children on theme song for her mother’s new talk show

Beyoncé has shared a new theme song she wrote for her mother’s new Facebook Watch talk show Talks With Mama Tina. Tina Knowles’ new show premieres its first episode on the platform tomorrow (December 23), and will see her interviewing stars from Zendaya to Kevin Hart and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.
MUSIC
edm.com

Watch David Guetta's Dazzling NYE Performance At The Louvre Abu Dhabi

In a recent interview, David Guetta confidently asserted, "I think the next few years will be the best years for dance music in history." Guetta is wasting no time in doing his part to carry the weight of those words. The "Titanium" producer has made performances at historic landmarks something of a tradition in recent memory. After treating fans to a livestream performance at Musée du Louvre during his "United at Home" NYE 2020 performance in Paris, Guetta reprised the magic during a blockbuster performance on New Year's Day from The Louvre in Abu Dhabi.
WORLD
riffmagazine.com

The 14 tours we’re anticipating most in 2022, starring Olivia Rodrigo

After the pandemic canceled concerts in 2020, we crossed out fingers that our favorites would be rescheduled. Slowly, they’re being added back to our calendars. As of right now, My Chemical Romance is still together and plan to play Oakland Arena on Oct. 5. Kraftwerk rescheduled their tour, too, and will be back at Bill Graham Civic on July 6. Billie Eilish canceled on tour but then released a new album and she’ll be back bigger than ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dancingastronaut.com

David Guetta, MORTEN open 2022’s Future Rave floodgates with ‘Permanence’

New year, new Future Rave. After sending their final Future Rave venture of 2021—”Alive Again” with Roland Clark—to streaming platforms in early December, David Guetta and MORTEN are immediately making their collaborative presence felt in 2022 with the release of “Permanence.” The spry, synth-led number is a familiar gem of Guetta and MORTEN’s Future Rave treasure trove; the unreleased track first surfaced at the end of 2019, and was reported by Guetta to be a Jack Back ID. In the time separating the then and the now, “Permanence” reared its melody-threaded head in several of Guetta and MORTEN’s sets, acquiring staple status and ultimately, shedding its Jack Back association to becme an addition to the future rave arsenal that’s emblematic of what Guetta and MORTEN call “Future Rave 2.0—a spinoff of their joint signature. Coming to a subwoofer at a venue near you, “Permanence” is out now via Tiësto‘s Musical Freedom.
MUSIC
KTVB

Kelly Rizzo Pens Moving Tribute to Bob Saget: 'We Loved Each Other So Damn Much'

Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, is honoring her late husband with an emotional tribute following his untimely death. The Eat Travel Rock blogger posted a picture Saturday on Instagram showing them cuddled up next to each other as they posed for a selfie. The post included a lengthy caption, in which Rizzo admits she's trying to find perspective after Saget died on Jan. 9 in Orlando.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy