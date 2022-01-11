ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli scientists teach goldfish to operate vehicle

By Rachel Pannett, Washington Post
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

The goldfish were trained to use a wheeled platform, dubbed a Fish Operated Vehicle. Israeli researchers have taught goldfish to drive, according to a study that offers new insights into animals’ ability to navigate – even when they’re literally fish out of water. For the study,...

www.boston.com

Comments / 0

Phys.org

Goldfish taught to drive little land vehicle to desired targets

A team of researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has taught goldfish to pilot a tiny land vehicle. In their paper published in the journal Behavioral Brain Research the group describes the vehicle, how the fish were taught to use it and the navigational skills they displayed. Prior research...
ANIMALS
740thefan.com

Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive

BEERSHEBA, Israel (Reuters) – Goldfish are capable of navigating on land, Israeli researchers have found, after training fish to drive. The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV – a fish-operated vehicle. The robotic car is fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle’s ground location and the fish’s whereabouts inside a mounted water tank.
ANIMALS
technologynetworks.com

Welcome to the Future: Scientists Help a Goldfish Drive a Tiny Robotic Car

A goldfish has successfully driven a robotic car in new research from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. While it almost sounds like a Dr. Seuss book, it was an actual experiment to explore animal behavior. Are animal's innate navigational abilities universal or are they restricted to their home environments? Taking...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldfish#Fish Tank#Animals#Natural Environment#Israeli#Fish Operated Vehicle#Fov#Ben Gurion University
inputmag.com

Watch this goldfish drive a vehicle on land to get a treat

Forget Finding Nemo. With the right tools, Nemo can find you. Despite the prevailing myth that goldfish have a terrible memory (it’s actually much longer than three seconds), they can learn things — even how to drive, apparently. As described in a paper accepted in the Behavioral Brain Research journal, a team of researchers from Israel taught goldfish to operate a specially designed motorized tank, AKA fish-operated vehicle (FOV), toward a target, and the fishies blew the task out of the water.
PETS
The Herald-Mail

Look out for Fish Operated Vehicles

Scientists announced this week that they have taught a goldfish to drive. For some reason this is being hailed as good news. “We trained goldfish to use a Fish Operated Vehicle (FOV), a wheeled terrestrial platform that reacts to the fish’s movement characteristics, location and orientation in its water tank to change the vehicle’s; i.e., the water tank’s, position in the arena,” the scientists wrote in the journal Behavioural Brain Research. “The fish were tasked to ‘drive’ the FOV towards a visual target in the terrestrial environment, which was observable through the walls of the tank, and indeed were able to operate the vehicle, explore the new environment, and reach the target regardless of the starting point, all while avoiding dead-ends and correcting location inaccuracies.”
CARS
Popular Science

Scientists discover how a cell may cheat its own death

A digital illustration of an immune cell attacking a cancer cell. When battling an infection or a disease, immune cells may strategically pop to release signalling chemicals, but this process can be reversed, researchers found. Deposit PhotosCells may back out of self-destruction, posing one way they can manage their own functions.
CANCER
Motor1.com

University Students Teach Goldfish How To Drive

A study from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel has discovered that a certain goldfish has the ability to learn how to 'drive a car.' The research was supported by The Israel Science Foundation. By 'drive' we meant that the goldfish's movements were translated into multi-directional movements for...
ANIMALS
