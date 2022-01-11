ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MLB Has Had “Substantial” Talks With Apple About Streaming Mid-Week Games

 4 days ago
With Amazon taking hold as the exclusive streaming partner of the NFL for Thursday Night Football starting next season, Apple appears poised to embark on the technology giant’s long-awaited foray into live sports broadcasting. Per The New York Post, Apple has held “significant” talks with Major League Baseball...

Rolling Stone

NFL Playoffs Live Stream: How to Watch Football Online Without Cable

The NFL playoff season is officially underway, and while the best way to catch all of the games is still on conventional cable, cord cutters can still get in on the action with a few smart hacks. While the 32 teams took to the field last year in a modified season due to Covid-19, the 2021-22 NFL season actually expanded to a 17-game schedule (up from a 16-game regular season). The NFL has also expanded the playoff field from 12 teams to 14 teams, effectively allowing one more wild-card team from each conference (this was first introduced last year). The Tampa Bay...
NFL
How Apple Acquiring MLB Game Rights Could Impact Sports Streaming

Apple TV+ is in serious talks for the rights to stream MLB games next season, the first foray into sports content for the platform, according to the New York Post. Lee Berke, president and CEO of LHB Sports, sat down with Cheddar to discuss how such a deal might impact the tech giant and the sports content industry. "Quite often with new media platforms one of the quickest ways to create and implement a programming strategy — and actually one of the most expensive ways — is to offer up sports content," Berke noted. "So, with this package available, it puts Apple literally in the game and gives them an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in offering up a major league sport."
MLB
Cult of Mac

Play ball! Apple TV+ might stream Major League Baseball games

Apple TV+ might be ready to play in the big leagues. Major League Baseball, to be exact. The company reportedly engaged in “substantial talks” with MLB about acquiring the rights to stream games. If such a deal comes together, it would be a game-changer for Apple’s streaming service....
NFL
KDAF

List: Esports organizations in Texas

Esports are becoming prominent across the globe and along with it, professional organizations have formed to represent some of the top players in a multitude of different titles. Texas is home to some of the top organizations in North America.
pushsquare.com

Genshin Impact Was 2021's Most Talked About Game on Twitter

Genshin Impact is so popular at the moment that it's been named the most talked about game on Twitter for the year of 2021. The Mihoyo title topped the list for the "most tweeted about games" category, fending off competition from Apex Legends and Final Fantasy. Over 2.4 billion tweets about gaming were posted throughout the year, with the Q4 period being the "biggest quarter for gaming conversation ever on Twitter".
VIDEO GAMES
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the NFL Playoffs For Free to Find Out Who Makes it to the Super Bowl

The road to the Super Bowl begins! With the postseason finally here, many fans are wondering how to watch the NFL Playoffs without cable this year. The good news is, football fans have plenty of options to stream the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs online—and we’ve rounded up the best picks below. As always, the playoffs mark the start of the National Football League’s (NFL) postseason games. The single-elimination tournament sees several teams match up from each of the league’s two conferences—the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC)—after qualifying based on regular-season records. It all leads up to the...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Sports Launches Podcast Network With New Skip Bayless Show

Fox Sports is launching a podcast network with three new shows hosted by popular network talent, including Skip Bayless. Bayless’ podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, is the first show to launch as part of the network and premiered its first episode Thursday. On the show, Bayless is expected to discuss major storylines in the world of sports and interview athletes and other top talent. On March 1, the podcast network will premiere What’s Wright, led by First Things First host Nick Wright, which will feature the host’s rankings and other commentary on star athletes, sports betting and more. And in April, Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi will debut Wesley, an audio docuseries about Lyman Wesley Bostock Jr., a rising MLB player who was murdered in 1978. The three new shows will join existing Fox Sports podcasts like Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Ben Verlander’s Flippin’ Bats and R.J. Young’s The No. 1 Ranked Show. “The creation of this new podcast network allows us to deliver fans exclusive commentary and enthralling stories providing hours of entertainment through this important medium,” Charlie Dixon, executive vp and head of content at Fox Sports, said in a statement. The podcasts will be available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on Fox Sports’ website and mobile app.
MLB
CW33 NewsFix

How to play Wordle: The game everyone is talking about

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to take a break from your daily doomscrolling, here is something else you can do to pass the time: Wordle. The game taking the internet by storm is not something you would expect with titles like Call of Duty tackling the online gaming market, rather this word game is much simpler.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Mike Shinoda talks about gaming’s “negative sentiment” towards NFTs

Linkin Park frontman Mike Shinoda has talked about NFTs and how they could benefit video game players in the long run. Shinoda, who shared the four-track project ‘ZIGGURATS’ after the 5,000 NFTs of it sold out in minutes, took to Twitter to provide a balanced view of the potential of NFTs in the gaming space.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

Samsung hits Apple TV with game streaming platforms coming to its Smart TVs

Samsung on Monday announced its new lineup of Smart TVs as part of the CES 2022 announcements. In addition to hardware improvements, the South Korean company is bringing game streaming platforms to its TVs for the first time in a bid to make them even more appealing against other TVs and even set-top boxes like Apple TV.
FIFA
NEWS10 ABC

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Alphabet

(The Hill) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox9.com

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in US, Canada

Netflix customers in the United States and Canada will see higher monthly bills going forward. The entertainment giant confirmed it has raised its streaming subscription prices. Depending on the plan, subscribers can expect to see a $1 or $2 increase. The cost of Netflix's basic plan, which only allows one...
TV & VIDEOS
