Public Health

Number of UK Covid-19 patients now more than half of second-wave peak

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospital admissions are down 3% week-on-week, however. The number of people in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 is now just over half the peak seen during the second wave of the virus a year ago,...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Independent

Long Covid: Poorest patients denied specialist NHS treatment

Long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care, figures show.The NHS has admitted that it must do more to help those from deprived backgrounds gain access to its long Covid clinics, which were launched at the end of 2020 with the promise of “vital rehabilitation”.There are fears that the disparity in treatment could widen the inequality gap at a time when ministers are vowing to “level up” Britain.Data shows that patients from the poorest areas account for just one in five patients at the clinics, though separate figures from the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

A THIRD of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, study claims as nurses call for NHS staff to be exempt from No10's new self-isolation rules

A third of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, according to a study that illustrates the gamble ministers face in cutting the self-isolation time. University of Exeter experts warned it meant a 'potential risk of onward transmission', given that tens of thousands of Brits are currently testing positive every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tens of thousands of UK Covid-19 cases missed from daily figures

Tens of thousands of new cases of coronavirus in the UK are not being included in the official daily figures, analysis suggests.An average of 114,600 new cases were recorded each day in the week to December 23, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true figure might have been more than three times that number, according to new estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It means more than one and a half million new cases of coronavirus could have been missed from the official figures in the week before Christmas.High levels of underreporting will still be affecting the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Wales#England#Uk#Covid 19 Hospital
The Independent

One in ten people with Covid still infectious after 10 days, study suggests

One in 10 people with Covid-19 may remain infectious after 10 days, research suggests.The amount of time people who test positive for the virus have to isolate for has been cut to five days in England.When announcing the cut, health secretary Sajid Javid cited UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data that showed around two-thirds of people were no longer infectious by the fifth day.The UKHSA also found that around 5 per cent of people were still infectious after 10 days. But a new study, led by the University of Exeter, suggests the figure could be more than twice that.Of 176...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Cause for optimism’ as new Covid cases slow down, expert says

The recent decline in new coronavirus cases is "cause for optimism" but the NHS is "not out of the woods yet", a health expert has said.Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, said she was encouraged by data in recent days showing a slowing-down of infections.However the health board is expected to come under pressure over the next two weeks.Ms Evans spoke to the BBC s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Saturday.Asked about the situation in her health board area, she said: "What a difference a week has made for us."Certainly, a slowing down of those infection...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Omicron wave ‘compromising’ NHS care, leader warns as Wales eases restrictions

The Welsh government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions brought in over the Christmas period to slow the spread of Omicron.The move was announced on Thursday night and Mark Drakeford, the first minister, will set out further details at a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.Wales has been on alert level 2 since Boxing Day, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Welsh Government sets out two-week plan to unravel coronavirus restrictions

The Welsh Government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.First Minister Mark Drakeford will reveal his road map for returning to alert level 0, during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.Wales has been on alert level 2 since Boxing Day, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number of patients in critical care beds.The move to alert level 0 is expected to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Crowds set to return to sporting events in Wales on January 21

Wales will welcome back crowds to sporting events from January 21 after the Welsh Government announced the lifting of restrictions.All sporting events in Wales have been held behind closed doors since Boxing Day due to the rise of coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.First Minister Mark Drakeford told BBC Wales: “It’s a four-stage process. As from tomorrow the number of people who can take part in an event outdoors will rise from 50 to 500 and then on Friday of next week, January 21, all outdoor activities will move to alert level 0.“No limits on the number of people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news: Wales unveils plan to ease restrictions over two weeks after Omicron peak - as it happened

Mark Drakeford has set out Wales’s plan for easing Covid restrictions amid signs that the Omicron wave “may have peaked”.The first minister said curbs will be removed gradually over the next two weeks if conditions allow.“We can now look more confidently to the future and plan to start gradually removing the alert level two restrictions, starting with the outdoors measures,” Mr Drakeford said.“But the pandemic is not over,” he warned. “We will closely monitor the public health situation – this is a fast-moving and volatile variant, which could change suddenly. I urge everyone to continue to follow the rules...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Number of people to die in Scotland after positive Covid test passes 10,000

More than 10,000 people in Scotland have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to latest figures.Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths and 9,910 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, data published by the Scottish Government on Friday shows.It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, has risen to 10,038.Since Thursday January 13, figures published by the Scottish Government include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test.Today, 9,910* more people have tested positive for #coronavirus1,544...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Six Nations to go ahead as restrictions lifted in Wales

More outdoor mixing at large-scale events is to be allowed in Wales as coronavirus restrictions are eased in the coming weeks – meaning the Six Nations can go ahead as planned.First Minister Mark Drakeford outlined the plan for returning to alert level zero during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.Since Boxing Day, Wales has been on alert level two, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule, and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number...
RUGBY
The Independent

Daily Covid cases at lowest level for a month as Omicron infections ‘plateau’ in parts of UK

The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

More Americans are in hospital with COVID-19 than in last winter peak, and WHO warns more than half of Europe could be infected by omicron within weeks

The number of Americans in hospitals with COVID-19 exceeded the peak seen last winter over the weekend, highlighting the speed with which the highly transmissible omicron variant is spreading. There were 142,388 people in U.S. hospitals on Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing government data. That is more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK coronavirus cases ‘plateauing’ and giving ’cause for optimism’, experts say

Coronavirus cases appear to be “plateauing” in parts of the UK, a Government health advisor has said.Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief medical adviser, said London the South East and East of England were seeing the number of infections flatten.Her comments came as other experts said they were optimistic about the coronavirus situation, while the Welsh Government began to ease restrictions.Dr Hopkins told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme cases were still relatively high, with one in 15 people in England infected and one in 20 elsewhere in the UK, but that there was a “slow...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Shorter isolation period comes into effect as minister offers hopeful outlook

People in England can end their coronavirus isolation after five full days in a move hailed as restoring “extra freedoms”.It comes as a Cabinet minister struck an optimistic note by saying the signs for lifting restrictions later this month are “encouraging”.In a change to self-isolation guidance from Monday, people can leave quarantine after five full days, so long as they test negative on days five and six.This is a balanced and proportionate approach to restore extra freedoms and reduce the pressure on essential public services over the winterHealth Secretary Sajid JavidMinisters had been under pressure to reduce the isolation period...
PUBLIC HEALTH

