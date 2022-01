Eight Miles High was the single that should have launched The Byrds into the stratosphere. So why did it instead mark the precise moment when it all came crashing down?. The Byrds’ Gene Clark spent their first transatlantic flight, in August 1965, looking out of the window, watching as the Californian sunshine gave way to the drizzle of London. As the plane made its slow descent towards the rain-lashed runway of London Airport, Clark’s muse kicked in, and by the time The Byrds returned to America he had written some lyrics about the trip.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO