A Fort Worth company that has been active in the M&A space lately has made another purchase, this time of a California company. Novaria Group, a manufacturer of hardware for the aerospace and defense industries, announced Wednesday the purchase of Hydro Fitting Manufacturing Corp., a company that “specializes in custom high-pressure valves, charging kits, hose assemblies and fittings,” according to a news release.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO