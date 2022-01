As Ford Authority reported last month, a number of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning reservation holders were recently surprised by dealer markups that reached as high as $30,000 in one instance. This came as no major surprise, given the fact that Ford can’t build enough of its all-electric pickups in 2022 to satisfy demand, even after ramping up production considerably. Regardless, Ford recently threatened to take away allocations from dealers that ask reservation/order holders to place additional deposits to secure delivery, and also imposed a one-year no-sale provision on the F-150 Lightning to prevent flippers from profiting on the pickup. However, it’s also worth noting that the vast majority of dealers are not marking up the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, too.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO