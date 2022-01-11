ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grand Ole Opry under fire for Morgan Wallen performance

By KRISTIN M. HALL
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWnPJ_0dinGygR00
Music-Opry-Wallen FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Grand Ole Opry, country music's most historic and storied stage, is getting heavy criticism for an appearance by the country star. Wallen's surprise performance has given many the impression that the institution has given the star its blessing and a path to reconciliation after he was caught on camera last year using a racial slur. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Morgan Wallen stepped on country music’s most historic and storied stage over the weekend, a sign that many interpreted as the Grand Ole Opry giving the troubled star its blessing and a path to reconciliation after he used a racial slur on camera.

While the country star's return to the public eye seemed inevitable, a tweet from the Opry about Wallen surprising fans at its regular Saturday broadcast show led to heavy criticism of the mostly white institution and its history as a gatekeeper.

Performers ranging from Yola, Allison Russell, Rissi Palmer, Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums, Joy Oladokun, Chely Wright, as well as Grammy winners Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell, weighed in on how the Opry’s decision could have troubling consequences for artists of color in country music.

"Morgan Wallen's thoughtless redemption tour is the nail in the coffin of me realizing these systems and this town is not really for us," wrote Oladokun on Sunday.

Wallen was caught on camera last year using a racial slur and while some organizations banned him temporarily, he has returned to the airwaves and remained the most popular artist of 2021 across all genres. He resumed touring arenas last year and has been releasing new music, including collaborations with rapper Lil Durk, who is Black, and country artist ERNEST. Wallen made an unannounced appearance on the Opry, which has been broadcasting for nearly 100 years, to sing with ERNEST.

This time the criticism centered more on the silent signaling by the Opry than Wallen himself.

"It's the idea of a young Black artist walking into that venue and wondering if ANYBODY is on their side," wrote Isbell. "What a lot of us consider to be a grand ole honor can be terrifying for some."

For many Black artists, the promises for change and racial equity inside country music’s institutions continue to ring empty.

In 2021, writer Holly G started a blog called the Black Opry to create a home for Black artists and fans. It has since grown in less than a year to a fully-fledged community and performances at venues around the country. Enthusiasm for what she created has grown so much that venues have been reaching out to book shows.

She met with the Opry’s talent director with a proposal to host a show next month for Black History Month in conjunction with the Black Opry. She said the Opry's rep stressed that they were carefully selecting who appeared on their stage.

Following Wallen's appearance, Holly G wrote a letter asking for an explanation of how the Opry felt that Wallen met their standards.

“They have figured out they can invite a few Black performers to the stage and give them debuts and that will quiet or calm people down for a little bit,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “But if you look at the structural set up for the institution, nothing has changed. They have two Black members over the entire history of the institution.”

A publicist for the Opry did not return a request for comment from the AP, and Holly G said she also had not received a response to her letter as of Tuesday morning.

Soon after the video of Wallen was published on TMZ, the country singer apologized and told fans not to defend his racist language. But his fans have galvanized their support for him, boosting his streaming numbers when radio stations were pulling him off playlists. Wallen himself acknowledged a lack of awareness when asked on "Good Morning America" in July of last year about whether country music had a problem with race. "It would seem that way, yeah. I haven't really sat and thought about that," he replied.

A publicist for Wallen did not return a request for comment from the AP.

Charles Hughes, a professor at Rhodes College in Memphis and author of “Country Soul: Making Music and Making Race in the American South,” said playing the Opry — one of the most important institutions in the genre’s history — legitimizes artists.

Hughes said Wallen’s path, via the Opry and other stages he is performing on, appears like the “wayward white artist” being welcomed back into the family.

“The narrative of reconciliation is a really powerful one… and reconciliation without any reckoning, real reckoning, can actually end up worse,” said Hughes. “’Cause if you don’t address the problem, you just sort of act like it didn’t happen.”

Musician Adia Victoria noted that minstrels wearing blackface performed comedy acts on the Opry for years. The Opry’s very first performer for the first show in 1927, harmonica player DeFord Bailey, was fired and he left the music business. Only Charley Pride, who died in 2020, and Darius Rucker have been officially invited to be regular members. The Opry's management team selects artists to be members based on career success, like sales and industry recognition, and their commitment to their audience. Wallen is not a member, but was a guest performer.

The timing of Wallen's Opry appearance came the same weekend as Grammy-nominated country star Mickey Guyton tweeted about a racist commenter, while a white country star RaeLynn said in an interview with a conservative podcaster that the genre was not racist because she had never experienced racism herself. Guyton is Black.

The confluence of all these incidents in a few short days has been exhausting for artists from various racial and ethnic backgrounds, said Holly G. That's why she sees a need to create new spaces and organizations apart from the genre's long-standing institutions that haven't made everyone feel welcome.

“We’ll create our own audiences and our own stages and our own traditions,” she said. “It doesn’t feel very worth fighting to share space with people who unequivocally do not want you there.”

__

Follow Kristin M. Hall at https://Twitter.com/kmhall

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Black musicians question The Opry’s dedication to anti-racism after Morgan Wallen’s performance

On Saturday night, the Grand Ole Opry fired off a celebratory tweet as country musician Morgan Wallen made an appearance on one of the city’s most revered stages. But some of Nashville’s musicians did not see it as cause for celebration. Instead, Wallen’s appearance called into question the Opry’s dedication to anti-racism and creating a more welcoming space for Black artists.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adia Victoria
Person
Chely Wright
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Noelle Scaggs
Person
Deford Bailey
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Ole Opry#Streaming Music#Music Streaming
Whiskey Riff

WATCH: Rare Promo Video Of David Allan Coe’s Debut Album, ‘Penitentiary Blues’

It’s nearly impossible to have a conversation about the history of country music and not mention David Allan Coe. A controversial figure no doubt, but even if you’re talking about a modern day star like Chris Stapleton, you’re talking about “Tennessee Whiskey,” and then what do you know… you’re indirectly (or maybe even directly) talking about David Allan Coe.
MUSIC
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
purecountry1067.com

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Alan Jackson Wrote

“I Can’t Do That Anymore,” by Faith Hill. Jackson’s wife thought the song was about their relationship, however, Jackson said it was a “universal problem” for couples. “Forever Together,” by Randy Travis, “If I Could Make a Living,” by Clay Walker, “Til I Was Loved...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Trailer: Katy Perry Is An ‘Absolute Wreck’ As She Cries Over A Contestant

Katy Perry breaks down in tears over a contestant, and Luke Bryan says she’s an ‘absolute wreck’ in this first ‘American Idol’ season 20 trailer. American Idol is back for its milestone 20th season on February 27. The search is on for the next big thing in music. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest are all back for season 20, the fifth season under ABC. From the looks of the first trailer, which dropped during the Winter Television Critics Association’s Virtual Press Conference on January 12, this is going to be one of the most emotional seasons yet.
TV SHOWS
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Edgar Winter recruits Joe Bonamassa, Joe Walsh, Billy Gibbons, Ringo Starr, Steve Lukather, Derek Trucks, Keb' Mo' and more for Johnny Winter tribute album

Johnny Winter, one of the all-time giants of blues guitar, passed away back in 2014. Now, his brother, Edgar Winter, has assembled a jaw-dropping all-star cast to pay tribute to his brother's musical legacy in the form of a tribute album, Brother Johnny. Featuring 17 tracks hand-picked by Edgar and...
MUSIC
wkml.com

Luke Bryan And Wife Nail ‘The Griswolds’ In Social Post

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a lot of fun at Christmas with their annual “Pranksmas” that they celebrate where they prank each other all season long. They also have some fun on social media as they recently posted on Instagram a photo where they nail the Griswold’s from the Chevy Chase movie Christmas Vacation.
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy