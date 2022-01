Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. In multiple myeloma, cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy blood cells. Life expectancy is less than five years post-diagnosis. There are treatment options such as proteasome inhibitors that are effective in treating new cancers, however, resistance or intolerance to these molecules develop, leading to relapse. Now, researchers from the Institut Pasteur and Inserm, report they discovered a novel therapeutic target for multiple myeloma that could help overcome resistance.

